Mastercard adds DoorDash and HelloFresh perks to World and World Elite cards, plus new benefits for small businesses

If you have a credit card that's backed by Mastercard, like the Chase Freedom Flex℠, you may be able to take advantage of new DoorDash and HelloFresh benefits.

Starting today, April 1, consumer World and World Elite Mastercard holders who are new to DashPass will get a free 3-month membership. DashPass provides free delivery and lower service fees from hundreds of restaurants on orders of $12 or more.

Plus, all new and existing DashPass members will automatically get a $5 discount on their first two orders every month. Simply pay with your consumer World or World Elite card to benefit through September 30, 2022.

Additionally, consumer World and World Elite card holders will earn 5% back on each HelloFresh purchase that you can later use towards future orders. New HelloFresh customers will also receive a discount off their first few orders.

These new benefits are in addition to many other consumer World and World Elite Mastercard perks, including:

Postmates discount : Receive $5 off every purchase of $25 or more, excluding delivery fees, tips and taxes.

Receive $5 off every purchase of $25 or more, excluding delivery fees, tips and taxes. Boxed rewards : Earn 5% cash rewards on Boxed orders that you can redeem for future Boxed purchases.

Earn 5% cash rewards on Boxed orders that you can redeem for future Boxed purchases. Lyft credit : When you take five Lyft rides in a month, you get a $10 credit (maximum of $10 credit per month).

When you take five Lyft rides in a month, you get a $10 credit (maximum of $10 credit per month). Fandango credit: Each time you buy two movie tickets, you'll receive $5 off future movie tickets.

Consumer card holders aren't the only ones to receive new benefits. Also beginning today, small business Mastercard users are able to automatically take advantage of marketing and payroll tools to help grow their business. Here are the new perks:

Microsoft Advertising: Receive $125 in advertising credit after spending $10 with Microsoft Advertising, which helps business owners attract more customers through paid search.

Receive $125 in advertising credit after spending $10 with Microsoft Advertising, which helps business owners attract more customers through paid search. Intuit QuickBooks® online payroll: Save 40% off QuickBooks online payroll for six months.

Save 40% off QuickBooks online payroll for six months. Zoho Social and Marketing Plus discounts: Mastercard BusinessCard® holders receive 50% off one year of Zoho Social, which helps small businesses grow their social media presence. World Elite Mastercard for Business® card holders receive 50% off one year of Zoho Marketing Plus, which provides a marketing platform to help owners manage their social media, run email campaigns, survey their customers and more.

Small business card holders also receive discounts with partners, including: Salesforce, Intuit's QuickBooks® and TurboTax®.