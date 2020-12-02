Student loans can affect your credit score—here's why you should make sure you pay them on time

The idea that your student loans have little impact on your credit score is a common myth.

The two accounts that regularly show up on credit reports are installment credit and revolving credit. Student loans — in addition to car loans, personal loans and mortgages — are considered installment loans, and they factor into your credit score.

For this reason, it's important that you don't miss a payment. Your payment history (whether you pay on time or late) is the most important factor that determines your credit score, counting for over a third (35%) of your FICO Score calculation.

"Default on a few student loans, and you'll see just how much student loans affect your scores," financial expert John Ulzheimer, formerly of FICO and Equifax, tells CNBC Select.

It's important to consistently pay your installment loan(s) on time every month. Doing so can help you build credit and lead you on the path to establishing a good credit score.

Think you'll have trouble remembering to pay your loans by the due date each month? Below, we share a universal tip that many use to stay on top of this monthly financial task.