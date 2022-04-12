Our top picks of timely offers from our partnersMore details
Do you have private student loans? Don't forget to take this tax deduction
Those with private student loans should remember to deduct the interest on their recent tax return.
While federal student loan borrowers haven't had to face loan repayment or worry about racking up interest charges since the beginning of the pandemic, private student loan borrowers haven't been as lucky since the current federal payment moratorium doesn't apply to student loans that are privately funded.
According to EducationData, it's estimated that 13% of students use loans from a private source such as a bank or credit union. As student loans continue to be a burden for millions of Americans, there's a bit of a silver lining in the form of a special tax benefit those in this situation can take advantage of.
Below, Select details a helpful tax benefit all private student loan borrowers should be aware of and how they can reduce the amount of student loan interest they'll pay in the future.
Using the student loan interest tax deduction
If you accrued any student loan interest in 2021, your lender should be sending you a 1098-E form, which discloses how much you have paid in total for that year. You'll find this on line 21 of the Schedule 1 (form 1040), and you're able to deduct up to $2,500.
Note, however, that this deduction is limited and based entirely on your 2021 income. If your modified adjusted gross income was under $70,000 (for single filers) or $140,000 (if filing jointly,) you're allowed to deduct the entire $2,500. If your modified adjusted gross income was between $70,000 and $85,000 (for single filers) or $170,000 (if filing jointly), you're allowed to deduct less than than the $2,500 maximum.
Keep in mind that any principal you pay down on your student loan is not tax-deductible. Whether you're working with a tax professional or using a tax software service like H&R Block or TurboTax, indicate the amount of student loan interest you paid in 2021 to help reduce your taxable income.
How to reduce your student loan interest
Paying down your student loans isn't a fun journey, and seeing the interest rack up on all that debt can feel like adding salt to the wound. The good news is there is one way you can significantly reduce the amount of interest that's being paid out.
Refinance your student loans
Similar to the way you would refinance a mortgage, the act of refinancing your student loans simply means you're moving your debt from one place to another in order to earn a lower interest rate or secure better repayment terms. The best part is the process is simple and in many cases, fee-free.
I've actually refinanced my student loans six times and it's saved me tens of thousands of dollars in interest, allowing me to significantly pay down my loans from nearly $80,000 to less than $10,000 in under seven years. Now that I'm working with a mere 2.25% interest rate by using a personal line of credit, I'm slowly paying back my loans and prioritizing investing within my 401k and Roth IRA.
To get started refinancing, find your current student loan balance, interest rate and repayment schedule. From there, see if a student loan refinancer like SoFi or Laurel Road can offer better repayment terms or come up with a lower interest rate.
In my own student loan journey, the combination of making heavy repayments and refinancing my interest rates down as far as possible has been the key to paying them off in full.
Just remember that if you have federal student loans and refinance them with a private lender, you'll lose federal protections and won't be eligible for the current federal student loan payment mortarium.
Bottom line
Student loans are a large financial burden for millions of Americans, but with an aggressive debt pay-down strategy of refinancing your loan and taking advantage of tax benefits along the way, you can begin crushing your student debt.
And once your student loans are under control and you're confident you can continue paying them down, you'll be able to prioritize other important things, like having a fully-funded emergency fund and investing for the future.
