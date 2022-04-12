Do you have private student loans? Don't forget to take this tax deduction

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We earn a commission from affiliate partners on many offers, but not all offers on Select are from affiliate partners.

While federal student loan borrowers haven't had to face loan repayment or worry about racking up interest charges since the beginning of the pandemic, private student loan borrowers haven't been as lucky since the current federal payment moratorium doesn't apply to student loans that are privately funded. According to EducationData, it's estimated that 13% of students use loans from a private source such as a bank or credit union. As student loans continue to be a burden for millions of Americans, there's a bit of a silver lining in the form of a special tax benefit those in this situation can take advantage of. Below, Select details a helpful tax benefit all private student loan borrowers should be aware of and how they can reduce the amount of student loan interest they'll pay in the future.

Using the student loan interest tax deduction

If you accrued any student loan interest in 2021, your lender should be sending you a 1098-E form, which discloses how much you have paid in total for that year. You'll find this on line 21 of the Schedule 1 (form 1040), and you're able to deduct up to $2,500. Note, however, that this deduction is limited and based entirely on your 2021 income. If your modified adjusted gross income was under $70,000 (for single filers) or $140,000 (if filing jointly,) you're allowed to deduct the entire $2,500. If your modified adjusted gross income was between $70,000 and $85,000 (for single filers) or $170,000 (if filing jointly), you're allowed to deduct less than than the $2,500 maximum. Keep in mind that any principal you pay down on your student loan is not tax-deductible. Whether you're working with a tax professional or using a tax software service like H&R Block or TurboTax, indicate the amount of student loan interest you paid in 2021 to help reduce your taxable income.

How to reduce your student loan interest

Bottom line

Student loans are a large financial burden for millions of Americans, but with an aggressive debt pay-down strategy of refinancing your loan and taking advantage of tax benefits along the way, you can begin crushing your student debt. And once your student loans are under control and you're confident you can continue paying them down, you'll be able to prioritize other important things, like having a fully-funded emergency fund and investing for the future. Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

