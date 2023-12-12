Is it good to pay your credit card bill early?

While it's commonly known that there are consequences to paying your credit card bill late, you might be wondering what happens if you pay it early. Aside from potentially protecting yourself from late fees and high interest charges, paying your credit card early can affect your credit. Below, CNBC Select looks at whether it's good to pay your credit card bill early and how doing so might affect your overall financial health.

What we'll cover

Benefits of paying your credit card early

Lower credit utilization rate One of the most noticeable benefits of paying your credit card bill early is that you can lower your overall credit utilization rate, also known as your debt-to-credit ratio. John Ulzheimer, formerly of FICO and Equifax, previously told CNBC Select that while the optimal credit utilization rate is 1%, "less than 10% is much more doable and it will serve your scores well." If you make payments to your card before the payment due date, you can lower your overall credit utilization rate, which is a positive sign for credit lenders. Credit utilization is a factor in determining an overall credit score, so continuing to keep a low credit utilization ratio could improve your score. Avoid late payment fees Paying your credit card bill early is a simple way to avoid late payment fees. Aside from the fee, missed credit card payments may be reported to the credit bureaus, meaning your credit score and APR could also be affected. Credit card late payment fees can be as high as $41 for each missed payment. However, there are a few cards, such as the Citi Simplicity® Card, which have no late fees whatsoever, and some cards, like the Discover it® Cash Back, which may waive your first late fee.

Time to resolve payment issues Many credit cardholders pay their bills by linking their credit card to a bank account and transferring the money that way. By paying your credit card bill early, if there are ever any issues with the payment process, such as bank transfer issues or insufficient funds, you have time to correct them before any payments are officially due. If you wait until the day the payment is due, you might not have any wiggle room should you run into unforeseen issues. Save money on interest The golden rule of credit cards is to pay your balance in full when possible to avoid expensive interest charges. If you only pay the minimum balance required on a credit card, you will be charged interest on the remaining balance, as well as new purchases you make. However, paying your bill in full isn't always feasible. If you have to carry debt into the next month, you don't need to wait until the next billing cycle ends to pay the balance. Most credit card issuers charge interest daily based on your annual percentage rate (APR), so the earlier you pay the balance, the less you'll pay in interest. Don't miss: The best 0% APR credit cards so you can finance your debt or make purchases interest-free Better budgeting awareness Paying your credit card bill early allows you to track your spending better and make adjustments as needed. If you pay your bill halfway through the month and notice you've been spending too much dining out, you can spend the second half of the month trying to cut back. Budgeting apps like You Need a Budget (YNAB) can also help you keep track of your finances. For example, YNAB uses the zero-based budgeting method where users allocate every dollar into a category.

Are there downsides to paying early?

While paying your credit card bill early isn't inherently bad, there are a few potential drawbacks to be aware of. For instance, you don't want your credit utilization ratio to drop too low. 10% utilization is recommended as it shows lenders and credit card issuers that you actively use your card. If you continuously pay your card early and keep your score too low, you might prevent a positive boost to your credit score. After all, a 0% credit utilization rate suggests that you aren't making any purchases on your card, which isn't as good as using it responsibly. In addition, if you're paying your credit card bill early, you still need to ensure you have enough cash in your checking accounts to cover your other expenses. Paying early means you will have less cash available to you at any given time, and that extra cash could be making you money. Instead of paying your bill early every single time, consider putting your extra cash into a UFB Secure Savings account where you can earn up to 5.25% APY. With no minimum balance and no monthly fees, this account can help provide some interest on funds that otherwise would have been used to prematurely pay off your bills.

Does paying my credit card early affect my credit score?

Paying your credit card early does not affect your credit score in and of itself, but how it impacts your other finances does. If you pay your bill early and lower your credit utilization from 70% to 30%, that can have a positive impact on your credit score. If you pay your credit card bill early as opposed to late, that may also positively influence your credit score. Similarly to positive influences, paying your bill early can also mean you're not taking full advantage of certain situations. If you pay your credit card off early often enough to not carry any balance at all, a credit utilization score of 0% is not as influential as one in the single digits, so you're not earning as much positive credit score influence as you could be. Find the best credit card for you by reviewing offers in our credit card marketplace or get personalized offers via CardMatch™.

Bottom line

Paying your credit card bill early is not intrinsically good or bad, but it can help you avoid negative habits such as high credit utilization and late payments. Paying your credit card early won't directly influence your credit score, but it can help in creating good financial habits down the line. If your main concern is accidentally missing a payment due date, you can also consider setting up autopay.

