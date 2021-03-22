TD launches Double Up Credit Card with up to 2% cash back, $75 bonus and intro 0% balance transfer APR

CNBC Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

TD Bank just launched a new cash-back card, the TD Double Up℠ Credit Card, that offers one of the best flat-rate cash-back programs around. Cardholders earn up to 2% cash back: 1% cash back on purchases and an additional 1% cash back when rewards are redeemed into an eligible TD Bank deposit account, like a checking, savings or money market account.

For anyone tired of keeping track of rotating bonus categories, activation periods, caps or limits, this card is an easy-to-use option.

If the card perks seem familiar, that’s because it’s a direct competitor of the Citi® Double Cash Card, which also offers up to 2% cash back: 1% on all eligible purchases and an additional 1% after you pay your credit card bill.

Both cards have no annual fee, but the TD Double Up card has quite a few noteworthy perks that add to the reasons why you may want to have it in your wallet.

Here’s what you need to know about the new TD Double Up Credit Card.