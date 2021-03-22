TD launches Double Up Credit Card with up to 2% cash back, $75 bonus and intro 0% balance transfer APR

TD Bank just launched a new cash-back card, the TD Double Up℠ Credit Card, that offers one of the best flat-rate cash-back programs around. Cardholders earn up to 2% cash back: 1% cash back on purchases and an additional 1% cash back when rewards are redeemed into an eligible TD Bank deposit account, like a checking, savings or money market account.
For anyone tired of keeping track of rotating bonus categories, activation periods, caps or limits, this card is an easy-to-use option.
If the card perks seem familiar, that’s because it’s a direct competitor of the Citi® Double Cash Card, which also offers up to 2% cash back: 1% on all eligible purchases and an additional 1% after you pay your credit card bill.
Both cards have no annual fee, but the TD Double Up card has quite a few noteworthy perks that add to the reasons why you may want to have it in your wallet.
Here’s what you need to know about the new TD Double Up Credit Card.
2% cash back: 1% cash back on purchases and an additional 1% cash back when rewards are redeemed into an eligible TD deposit account
Earn $75 cash back in the form of a statement credit when you spend $500 within the first 90 days after account opening
$0
0% for the first 15 billing cycles on balance transfers; N/A for purchases
14.99% to 24.99% variable on purchases and balance transfers
Either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
3%
N/A
Terms apply.
The TD Double Up credit card offers a simple cash-back program. Cardholders can earn up to 2% cash back on all eligible purchases.
Additionally, there’s a decent welcome bonus worth $75 cash back in the form of a statement credit when you spend $500 within the first 90 days after account opening.
With the TD Double Up card, you earn points with every purchase, but the value is still one-to-one, whether you choose to redeem for cash back, travel or gift cards. That means 20,000 points are worth $200 as a statement credit, travel or gift card redemption. Other redemption options, like merchandise, may be worth more or less.
Beyond rewards, there’s more to like about the TD Double Up card. Balance transfers are hard to come by right now, which is why the TD Double Up card’s intro period stands out. New cardholders can benefit from an intro 0% APR on balance transfers for the first 15 billing cycles after account opening. After that, a 14.99%, 19.99% or 24.99% variable APR applies.
If you have lingering credit card debt, this card can help you pay it off quicker and cheaper. There is a 3% balance transfer fee ($5 minimum), but it can be offset by the amount of money you save on interest.
The TD Double Up credit card is a strong newcomer that allows you to maximize cash back with little effort. The cash-back rate is one of the highest around, and you just need to redeem it into an eligible TD Bank deposit account to earn the full 2%.
