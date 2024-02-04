What credit score do you need to get a Wells Fargo Active Cash card?

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card Learn More On Wells Fargo's secure site Rewards Unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases

Welcome bonus Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate

Regular APR 20.24%, 25.24%, or 29.99% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee 3% intro for 120 days from account opening then BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees and our methodology, terms apply. Pros Unlimited cash rewards

$200 cash rewards welcome bonus

No annual fee

Introductory APR period for first 15 months

Access to Visa Signature® Concierge

Get up to $600 cell phone protection (subject to a $25 deductible) Cons 3% fee charged on foreign transactions Learn More View More

Credit score needed for the Wells Fargo Active Cash Card

To be eligible for the Wells Fargo Active Cash Card, a credit score within the good to excellent range is typically needed — at least 670 or higher according to the FICO® Score range — for the best chance of approval. However, even if your credit score is up to par, you may still get rejected for the card due to specific factors that the issuer looks at. For example, Wells Fargo may restrict application approval if you've previously opened a Wells Fargo credit card within the last six months. Additionally, Wells Fargo may limit the amount of credit cards you have with them. While there's no clear limit on the number of cards that you're allowed to have with Wells Fargo, they do impose restrictions. To qualify for the $200 cash rewards bonus, you must also meet certain criteria, including spending at least $500 on purchases within three months of opening the card.

How to improve your credit score

If you find your credit score doesn't quite cut it for the Wells Fargo Active Cash Card, you may want to work on raising your number before applying. Two of the most important factors that make up your score are your payment history and credit utilization ratio. The general rule of thumb is to maintain a credit utilization ratio below 30%. So, if your credit limit is $1,000, aim to spend under $300. Also, be sure to make your monthly payments on time and in full. Another way you could boost your score is with a service like *Experian Boost™, which allows you to add payment activity that's usually not reported to the credit bureau (such as utility, telecom and streaming service bills) to your credit file.

Experian Boost™ Learn More On Experian's secure site Cost Free

Average credit score increase 13 points, though results vary

Credit report affected Experian®

Credit scoring model used FICO® Score Results will vary. See website for details. How to sign up for Experian Boost: Connect the bank account(s) you use to pay your bills Choose and verify the positive payment data you want added to your Experian credit file Receive an updated FICO® Score Learn more about eligible payments and how Experian Boost works.

FAQs Is it hard to get approved for the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card? It may be hard to get approved for the Wells Fargo Active Cash card if your credit score isn't at least 670 or higher. While there's no strict minimum requirement, the card typically approves those with a credit score within the good to excellent range. What is the minimum credit limit for the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card? The Wells Fargo Active Cash Card offers a minimum credit limit of $1,000. Why was I not approved for the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card? Wells Fargo may reject your credit card application for various reasons, including an inadequate credit score, having too many existing accounts or if you've opened a new card within the past six months. If you've been denied, you'll likely receive a written notice explaining the reasons why you don't qualify. Be sure to read the letter thoroughly and call the issuer if you have any questions.

Bottom line

To qualify for the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, you typically need at least a FICO® score of at least 670. However, the issuer also looks at other factors, such as the amount of credit card accounts you have and the time frame from which you opened a new account.

