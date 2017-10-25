Stock futures mixed after narrow Tuesday rally on Wall Street

IN THE NEWS TODAY
The House is set to vote tomorrow to back the Senate's budget resolution seen as crucial to helping push the GOP's effort for tax reform later this year. A source told CNBC that House Republicans aim to introduce a tax bill on Nov. 1. (Politico & CNBC)
GOP and Wall Street scored a hard-fought victory late Tuesday when the Senate killed a ban on financial companies requiring customers to surrender their right to sue in order to open accounts. Vice President Mike Pence appeared on the floor to cast the tie-breaking vote. (Reuters)
The Senate voted 82 to 17 to approve a $36.5 billion disaster relief package that includes a bailout of the financially troubled National Flood Insurance Program. Lawmakers say much more money will be needed after hurricanes hit states and U.S. territories. (NY Times)
*Two-person energy firm's $300 million Puerto Rico contract raises eyebrows (USA Today)
*Tesla starts work on first Puerto Rico energy project to help rebuild island (CNBC)
President Trump reportedly asked Republican senators on Tuesday for a show-of-hands on which candidate they prefer to lead the Federal Reserve. He reportedly asked the group if they prefer Fed Governor Jerome Powell or Stanford professor John Taylor. (WSJ)
Hillary Clinton's campaign and the DNC helped pay for research leading to the infamous Russia dossier, which contains allegations of President Trump's ties to the country and possible interference by the Kremlin in the campaign, a source confirmed to NBC News.
Republican Sen. Jeff Flake will not seek re-election next year, issuing a sharp rebuke to a Republican Party that he said has given into a "more viscerally satisfied anger and resentment" under President Trump. (CNBC)
*Republican Sen. Bob Corker unloads on Trump, says he 'debases the country' (CNBC)
*Trump's fragile ego threatens tax reform (CNBC)
To help raise money for infrastructure improvements, the Department of the Interior is considering a price hike for National Park visitors during peak visitor seasons. The department says the fee increase will help ensure parks are better protected and preserved. (Axios)
New security measures including stricter passenger screening take effect on Thursday on all U.S.-bound flights to comply with government requirements designed to avoid an in-cabin ban on laptops, airlines said. (Reuters)
The tropical island-nation of Singapore now boasts the world's strongest passport, according to a new ranking. It's the first time an Asian country has topped the list. The United States was in the sixth tier of countries. (CNBC)
Apple (AAPL), which recently said it was including wireless charging in its latest iPhone X and iPhone 8 smartphones, has acquired New Zealand firm PowerbyProxi that designs wireless power products for consumers and industry. (Reuters)
As political pressure mounts on social media companies to say where ads are coming from, Twitter (TWTR) will reveal more information about political advertising on its platform. The ads will include some sort of visual marker. (CNBC)
T-Mobile US (TMUS) and Sprint (S) are laying the groundwork for special committees of their board of directors to decide on a merger between the third and fourth largest U.S. wireless carriers, Reuters reports, citing people familiar with the matter.
STOCKS TO WATCH
AT&T (T) reported an adjusted quarterly profit of 74 cents per share, missing estimates by 1 cent. Revenue was also below forecasts as the company lost video subscribers and fewer wireless subscribers upgraded devices as they waited for Apple's new phones to launch.
Texas Instruments (TXN) beat estimates by 12 cents with adjusted quarterly profit of $1.24 per share, with the chipmaker's revenue beating forecasts as well. Texas Instruments is being helped by a jump in demand for automotive and industrial use chips.
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) reported adjusted quarterly profit of 10 cents per share, 2 cents above estimates, while the semiconductor maker's revenue also came in above consensus. However, AMD also forecast a drop in revenue for the current quarter, which would break a six-quarter streak of revenue increases.
Juniper Networks (JNPR) matched Street forecasts with adjusted quarterly profit of 55 cents per share, and the networking equipment maker also saw revenue match estimates. However, Juniper gave weaker than expected current quarter guidance, and said it had begun a "realignment" of its workforce.
Anthem (ANTM) announced the acquisition of Medicare Advantage plan provider America's 1st Choice. The health insurer did not disclose financial details of the transaction.
WATERCOOLER
In a letter, a 9-year-old boy has urged a U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge to save struggling retailer Toys R Us. The letter was read at a hearing. Toys R Us filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last month. (USA Today)