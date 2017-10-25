Stock futures mixed after narrow Tuesday rally on Wall Street

The House is set to vote tomorrow to back the Senate's budget resolution seen as crucial to helping push the GOP's effort for tax reform later this year. A source told CNBC that House Republicans aim to introduce a tax bill on Nov. 1. (Politico & CNBC)

GOP and Wall Street scored a hard-fought victory late Tuesday when the Senate killed a ban on financial companies requiring customers to surrender their right to sue in order to open accounts. Vice President Mike Pence appeared on the floor to cast the tie-breaking vote. (Reuters)

The Senate voted 82 to 17 to approve a $36.5 billion disaster relief package that includes a bailout of the financially troubled National Flood Insurance Program. Lawmakers say much more money will be needed after hurricanes hit states and U.S. territories. (NY Times)



*Two-person energy firm's $300 million Puerto Rico contract raises eyebrows (USA Today)

*Tesla starts work on first Puerto Rico energy project to help rebuild island (CNBC)

President Trump reportedly asked Republican senators on Tuesday for a show-of-hands on which candidate they prefer to lead the Federal Reserve. He reportedly asked the group if they prefer Fed Governor Jerome Powell or Stanford professor John Taylor. (WSJ)

Hillary Clinton's campaign and the DNC helped pay for research leading to the infamous Russia dossier, which contains allegations of President Trump's ties to the country and possible interference by the Kremlin in the campaign, a source confirmed to NBC News.

Republican Sen. Jeff Flake will not seek re-election next year, issuing a sharp rebuke to a Republican Party that he said has given into a "more viscerally satisfied anger and resentment" under President Trump. (CNBC)



*Republican Sen. Bob Corker unloads on Trump, says he 'debases the country' (CNBC)

*Trump's fragile ego threatens tax reform (CNBC)

To help raise money for infrastructure improvements, the Department of the Interior is considering a price hike for National Park visitors during peak visitor seasons. The department says the fee increase will help ensure parks are better protected and preserved. (Axios)

New security measures including stricter passenger screening take effect on Thursday on all U.S.-bound flights to comply with government requirements designed to avoid an in-cabin ban on laptops, airlines said. (Reuters)

The tropical island-nation of Singapore now boasts the world's strongest passport, according to a new ranking. It's the first time an Asian country has topped the list. The United States was in the sixth tier of countries. (CNBC)

Apple (AAPL), which recently said it was including wireless charging in its latest iPhone X and iPhone 8 smartphones, has acquired New Zealand firm PowerbyProxi that designs wireless power products for consumers and industry. (Reuters)

As political pressure mounts on social media companies to say where ads are coming from, Twitter (TWTR) will reveal more information about political advertising on its platform. The ads will include some sort of visual marker. (CNBC)

T-Mobile US (TMUS) and Sprint (S) are laying the groundwork for special committees of their board of directors to decide on a merger between the third and fourth largest U.S. wireless carriers, Reuters reports, citing people familiar with the matter.