Wall Street seeks to rebound amid earnings flood including Twitter surge on beat

A budget plan crucial to President Trump's hopes for tax reform looked set for a close vote in the House today after some Republicans vowed opposition in an effort to protect a popular tax break, federal deduction for state and local income taxes. (Reuters)



* Commerce's Wilbur Ross explains how GOP could strike a deal on taxes (CNBC)

* Despite prospect of tax cuts, stocks of high-tax companies lag the market (CNBC)

President Trump will reportedly order his acting health secretary today to declare the opioid crisis in the U.S. a health emergency. The move could give states more access to federal funds to fight the crisis. (USA Today)

A federal judge rejected a request to order the Trump administration to immediately resume paying Obamacare insurers key subsidies that the government cut off in recent days. (CNBC)



* Obamacare fix would cut deficit, not reduce number with health insurance: CBO (CNBC)

* Nearly 1 in 4 Americans believe, wrongly, that Obamacare is partially repealed (CNBC)

Fed Governor Jerome Powell likely will be the next Federal Reserve chairman, predicts a slim majority of economists in a Reuters poll. But most of the respondents said current Fed Chair Janet Yellen would be the best option.



Trump actually solicited advice from Fox Business anchor Lou Dobbs during an interview last night on whom he should pick as the next Fed chair. Trump with Dobbs' assessment that Yellen "might be worth keeping" on in the role.

White House economic advisor Gary Cohn reportedly raised the prospect of hiking the federal gasoline tax, reviving the idea after President Trump raised the issue earlier this year. The gas tax is 18.4 cents per gallon and has not changed since 1993. (Politico & CNBC)

The White House plans to ask Congress for a third round of disaster aid in mid-November as the costs continue to pour in for helping rebuild after hurricanes. Budget Director Mick Mulvaney has told lawmakers he wants to see spending cuts elsewhere. (Reuters)

New security screenings for all passengers on U.S.-bound flights began today. Airlines worldwide will question flyers about their trip and their luggage in the latest Trump administration decision affecting global travel. (AP)

More than half a century after President John F. Kennedy was struck down by an assassin's bullet in Dallas, Texas, the U.S. is due today to release the final files on the investigation into the killing that rattled a nation. (Reuters)

Apple's iPhone 8 posted the weakest sales of any of the company's new smartphones in recent years, according to estimates by two market research firms, raising the stakes for the higher-priced iPhone X as advance orders start tomorrow. (WSJ)

Employee dismissals at Tesla (TSLA) are continuing at its SolarCity subsidiary, according to six former and current employees, and are affecting SolarCity offices across the U.S. It was already in the midst of laying off 205 employees from SolarCity's Roseville, California, office. (CNBC)

Amazon (AMZN) launched a smart security camera that works with its voice assistant Alexa, which will allow deliveries to your home even when you're out. The service is called Amazon Key and the indoor security camera has been named the Amazon Cloud Cam. (CNBC)

Uber board member Arianna Huffington said today she is still "optimistic" that a big investment by SoftBank into the ride-hailing app will happen, and the problems faced by the company will not affect its valuation. (CNBC)

Japanese billionaire and SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son said artificial intelligence will have an IQ of 10,000 in about 30 years. By comparison, the average human IQ is 100 and genius is 200, according to Son. (CNBC)



* A robot threw shade at Elon Musk so the billionaire hit back (CNBC)