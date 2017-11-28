Asia markets shrug off North Korea missile to follow Wall Street higher

Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.53 percent in early trade, shrugging off the North's latest missile launch. Major exporters gained on the dollar's move higher against the yen. Toyota tacked on 0.64 percent, Sony rose 1.03 percent and Sharp was 0.14 percent higher.

Retail sales in October declined 0.2 percent compared to one year ago, although the figure remained in line with what was forecast in a Reuters poll. That was the first fall in yearly retail sales in a year, Reuters said.

Across the Korean Strait, the benchmark Kospi index edged up 0.37 percent. Blue-chip heavyweight Samsung Electronics was off 0.34 percent while companies that have been sensitive to developments related to the THAAD anti-missile system traded mixed: Lotte Shopping fell 1.17 percent and LG Household and Healthcare was flat.

Shares of cosmetics names Amorepacific and Cosmax were up 1.13 percent and 2.03 percent, respectively, following news that China would once again let travel agencies resume selling tour packages to South Korea.

Down Under, the S&P/ASX 200 was 0.61 percent higher, with heavily-weighted financial stocks climbing 0.74 percent. Sector-wise, utilities and retail names traded higher.