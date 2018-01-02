It is now the time to start thinking about what you can do to get your financial affairs in order for the coming year. The turn of the year is typically a time of reflection and planning to right areas that you may have let go astray in the previous year.

Implementing a financial plan is our top financial item you should resolve to address in the coming year. This vital item could have a tremendous impact on your financial future, not only for yourself in the coming year but also for generations to come.

The coming year should be used to design, develop and implement a financial plan. Think about the amount of time that you spent last year in researching, booking and mapping out your vacation. Was more time spent on planning your vacation or your financial future? I would argue that, in most cases, vacation won this battle.