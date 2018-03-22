Dow is set for a triple-digit fall at the open after the Fed hikes rates

The White House is expected to announce a package of tariffs today penalizing China for intellectual property theft. The actions will not include restrictions on Chinese investment in the U.S. or student visas, sources said. (CNBC)



* Trump trade war with China could hit these industries hardest (CNBC)

* New Fed chair: Trump's trade policy a growing concern among central bankers (CNBC)

Congressional leaders released a massive $1.3 trillion government spending bill late last night, setting up a possible vote today. Lawmakers are rushing to pass the legislation to keep the government running through September by midnight Friday. (CNBC)

Robert Mueller, the special counsel in charge of the Russia probe, is not investigating Attorney General Jeff Sessions for perjury or for making false statements to Congress about his contacts with Russians, a lawyer for sessions said. (CNBC)



* Fired FBI official authorized criminal probe of Sessions, sources say (ABC News)

Democrat Conor Lamb said his Republican opponent, Rick Saccone, had conceded the race in the House special election on March 13 in Pennsylvania. That cemented a stunning Democratic upset in an area President Donald Trump won handily in 2016. (Reuters)

New York City's buildings regulator has launched investigations at more than a dozen of Jared Kushner's properties after an AP report said that the real estate developer routinely filed false paperwork claiming it had zero rent-regulated tenants in its buildings across the city. (AP)

President Trump lashed out this morning at former Vice President Joe Biden for wanting to "beat the hell out of him," saying "crazy Joe Biden ... would go down fast and hard, crying all the way." (AP)

Mark Anthony Conditt, the man believed to be responsible for a series of bombings in Austin that killed two people and wounded four others, left a 25-minute video confession on his cellphone. Conditt blew himself up early Wednesday as a SWAT team closed in. (USA Today)

Police in Arizona released footage of a deadly accident last weekend involving Uber's autonomous vehicle and a pedestrian. The video shows the vehicle's safety driver apparently looking down in the moments before the collision. An investigation is ongoing. (CNBC)

The fourth nor'easter this month continues hammering parts of New England this morning, bringing wet snow and strong wind gusts. Up to 8.55 inches of snow was reported in parts of New York City. (The Weather Channel)