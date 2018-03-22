Dow is set for a triple-digit fall at the open after the Fed hikes rates

IN THE NEWS TODAY
The White House is expected to announce a package of tariffs today penalizing China for intellectual property theft. The actions will not include restrictions on Chinese investment in the U.S. or student visas, sources said. (CNBC)
* Trump trade war with China could hit these industries hardest (CNBC)
* New Fed chair: Trump's trade policy a growing concern among central bankers (CNBC)
Congressional leaders released a massive $1.3 trillion government spending bill late last night, setting up a possible vote today. Lawmakers are rushing to pass the legislation to keep the government running through September by midnight Friday. (CNBC)
Robert Mueller, the special counsel in charge of the Russia probe, is not investigating Attorney General Jeff Sessions for perjury or for making false statements to Congress about his contacts with Russians, a lawyer for sessions said. (CNBC)
* Fired FBI official authorized criminal probe of Sessions, sources say (ABC News)
Democrat Conor Lamb said his Republican opponent, Rick Saccone, had conceded the race in the House special election on March 13 in Pennsylvania. That cemented a stunning Democratic upset in an area President Donald Trump won handily in 2016. (Reuters)
New York City's buildings regulator has launched investigations at more than a dozen of Jared Kushner's properties after an AP report said that the real estate developer routinely filed false paperwork claiming it had zero rent-regulated tenants in its buildings across the city. (AP)
President Trump lashed out this morning at former Vice President Joe Biden for wanting to "beat the hell out of him," saying "crazy Joe Biden ... would go down fast and hard, crying all the way." (AP)
Mark Anthony Conditt, the man believed to be responsible for a series of bombings in Austin that killed two people and wounded four others, left a 25-minute video confession on his cellphone. Conditt blew himself up early Wednesday as a SWAT team closed in. (USA Today)
Police in Arizona released footage of a deadly accident last weekend involving Uber's autonomous vehicle and a pedestrian. The video shows the vehicle's safety driver apparently looking down in the moments before the collision. An investigation is ongoing. (CNBC)
The fourth nor'easter this month continues hammering parts of New England this morning, bringing wet snow and strong wind gusts. Up to 8.55 inches of snow was reported in parts of New York City. (The Weather Channel)
STOCKS TO WATCH
Meredith Corp. (MDP) plans to lay off 1,000 Time Inc. workers over the next 10 months, in addition to 200 job cuts announced earlier this week. The company also confirmed earlier reports that it is exploring the sale of Time Inc.'s flagship titles like Time, Sports Illustrated, Fortune, and Money.
Guess (GES) reported adjusted quarterly profit of 62 cents per share, beating estimates by eight cents, while revenue also beat forecasts. CEO Victor Herrero said he thinks this year marks the beginning of a turnaround for the apparel retailer.
Best Buy (BBY) will stop selling electronic devices made by China's Huawei Technologies over the next few weeks, according to a Reuters report. That comes amid increased U.S. scrutiny of China-based technology firms.
BlackBerry (BB) reached an agreement with Jaguar Land Rover to provide software for the Tata Motors unit's next generation electric vehicles.
Michaels Companies (MIK) will shut its Aaron Brothers unit, a retailer of framing and art supplies, according to Reuters. The crafts retailer is expected to make an official announcement as soon as today.
British consumer goods company Reckitt Benckiser will not bid for Pfizer's (PFE) consumer health care business. Reckitt's exit could push GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) into the lead for the unit, with Reuters reporting that Glaxo is working on an offer.
WATERCOOLER
During a segment on "The Late Show," Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, sporting a workout shirt that said "Super Diva," met Stephen Colbert to hit the weights at the gym. Ginsburg insisted on her regular workout music, which is opera. (Hollywood Reporter)