Trying to time the market is a losing game

If you are educated about the stock market, the term "timing the market" probably sounds familiar. It refers to the idea that investors should buy stocks low and sell them high shortly after. It's a smart, swift and painless method ... or is it?

You might compare this method to switching lines at the supermarket checkout when you see another one moving faster. That is, it was moving faster until you decided to change lines. Trying to time things out of your control so they work in your favor sometimes works, and sometimes it doesn't. Either way, it's very hard to predict.