Cramer Remix: Spotify delivered on earnings—here’s why investors dropped it anyway   

When CNBC's Jim Cramer thinks the stock market misjudged an earnings report — like he says it did with Spotify's first report as a public company — he feels obliged to step in and clear things up.

"Whenever the market makes a particularly egregious error, I like to go back and set the record straight," the "Mad Money" host said on Monday. "After all, nothing screams 'buying opportunity' like a stock that's been unfairly punished."

Such is the case with music streaming service Spotify, which recently delivered its first earnings results since listing directly on the New York Stock Exchange in early April.

Shares of Spotify fell as much as 11 percent the day after the report, marking the stock's worst trading day since its listing. At first glance, it seemed like Spotify had missed the numbers.

But "upon further review, it turns out this company hit all of its targets it set out for when it started trading," Cramer said. "You heard me: Spotify got clobbered for delivering in-line numbers."

Cramer chalked up Spotify's drastic decline to the unusual nature of the company, commending its management for being straightforward with its guidance.

"Do not let last week's sell-off in Spotify scare you," Cramer said. "It just got punished because a bunch of investors let their expectations get out of control. To me, that says these guys are incredibly straight-shooters. I think that's amazing. I'd be a buyer."