If you thought San Francisco (or New York) was home to every disruptive tech company, think again. Yes, the lion's share of the world's tech companies call Silicon Valley home, but as it turns out, plenty of innovative companies do thrive in the most unlikely places outside of that little region of California. The 2018 CNBC Disruptor 50 list proves just that, with nearly half of this year's list coming from locations outside of California and New York.

There's no denying that Silicon Valley reigns as the place to start a new tech company. With its deep pool of talent, an abundance of capital, and a business culture that encourages crazy new ideas as well as celebrates failure, many young innovators make the pilgrimage there and never leave. Silicon Valley's entrepreneurs enjoy the plethora of tech billionaires who are constantly looking for new ideas to fund. Recreating that model elsewhere is impossible. So how is it that communities far outside of Silicon Valley that lack private money to support innovation are generating so many disruptive companies?



The answer to that question is that local governments and foundations have stepped in to offer capital, mentors, and much-needed support to entrepreneurs.