Wall Street is set to extend rally that saw the Nasdaq close at record high

Futures were modestly higher this morning, which could mean an extension of a Wednesday rally that saw the Nasdaq and Russell 2000 close at record highs and the Dow and S&P 500 post their highest closes since March 12. (CNBC)



* Cramer Remix: Millennials aren't swaying the market as much as you think (CNBC)

Warren Buffett and Jamie Dimon have teamed up to call for the end to quarterly earnings guidance by companies. Quarterly earnings guidance sets up executives to focus on the short-term and act in ways they might not have acted otherwise, critics of the practice say. (CNBC)

Tesla (TSLA) bears lost more than $1 billion yesterday as the company's shares rallied the most in over two years, estimates from financial technology firm S3 Partners showed. The electric car maker is the most heavily shorted stock in the U.S.

The Labor Department is out with its weekly look at initial jobless claims at 8:30 a.m. ET, with economists expecting 220,000 new claims for the week ending June 2. That would be down 1,000 from the prior week. (CNBC)

A short list of corporate earnings this morning will bring numbers from Conn's (CONN), Hovnanian (HOV), J.M. Smucker (SJM) and Vail Resorts (MTN), while Broadcom (AVGO), Stitch Fix (SFIX) and Zumiez (ZUMZ) are among the companies releasing numbers after the bell. (CNBC)

Five Below (FIVE) stock was 16 percent higher in premarket after it reported quarterly earnings and revenue above Wall Street's estimates. Comparable store sales were below forecasts for the first quarter, but Five Below did issue upbeat revenue guidance for the current quarter. (CNBC)