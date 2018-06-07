Wall Street is set to extend rally that saw the Nasdaq close at record high

IN THE NEWS TODAY
CNBC has learned that special counsel Robert Mueller's team is requesting that witnesses turn in their personal phones to inspect their encrypted messaging programs and potentially view conversations between associates linked to President Donald Trump.
As Mueller looks ever more closely at Trump's foreign business ties, one former associate has remained outside the spotlight despite playing a key role in Trump's quest for real estate deals in former Soviet lands. (CNBC)
With his new tariffs increasing U.S. isolation, Trump heads to Canada tomorrow for a meeting of the Group of Seven (G-7) industrialized nations and the president will likely face a chilly reception from some of America's oldest allies. (AP)
* Trump set to push US trade agenda at tense G-7 meeting (WSJ)
* Fear of World War III should stop global disputes, Russia's Putin says (CNBC)
Tennessee Republican Sen. Bob Corker unveiled legislation to check Trump's ability to impose tariffs despite personal objections from the president. Six Republicans and four Democrats signed on to the bill. (CNBC)
* As the clock ticks, House GOP leaders scramble to find a compromise on immigration (USA Today)
Rising satisfaction with the U.S. economy has lifted Trump, but not the GOP campaign, to hold Congress in November midterm elections, according to a NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll, which measures how sustained economic strength affects both Trump and his party.
* House primaries results lift Dems' takeover hopes (NY Times)
* Democrats' interest in midterm elections running ahead of Republicans' (WSJ)
The State Department brought a group of diplomats home from China over concern they were suffering from a mysterious illness that resembles a brain injury and has already affected U.S. personnel in Cuba. (Reuters)
New aerial before-and-after photos of Hawaii's Big Island are showing the extent of the damage from the Kilauea volcano's latest explosion. Roughly 500 homes were in the path of the lava, and hundreds were destroyed. (ABC News)
Investor Carl Icahn has acquired a small stake in Allergan (AGN), according to multiple reports. Icahn didn't comment on his investment, but Allergan told CNBC it welcomes all investments in the company.
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) received a $2.7 billion offer from industrial equipment-maker Fortive (FTV) for its medical equipment sterilization unit. J&J confirmed receiving the offer and said it had four months to accept it. (Reuters)
CrossFit, the highly successful gym franchise, came under scrutiny after an Indianapolis-based location's owner canceled an LGBTQ Pride workout and an executive later called the idea a "sin." (CNBC)
Despite announcing new features to curb harassment on its platform, such as offering filters for inappropriate content, social media company Twitter (TWTR) is still facing heat for harassment on its platform. (Axios)
Former Qualcomm (QCOM) CEO Paul Jacobs is starting a new engineering company, called XCOM, with two former Qualcomm executives that will focus on next-generation, or 5G, wireless technology. (CNBC)
STOCKS TO WATCH
Thor Industries (THO) missed estimates by five cents with quarterly profit of $2.53 per share, although the recreational vehicle-maker did see revenue come in slightly above forecasts. Thor said it saw headwinds coming due to U.S. tariffs on steel.
United Natural Foods (UNFI) earned an adjusted $1.04 per share for its latest quarter, 11 cents above estimates, with revenue also above forecasts at a record high. The food supplier – which counts Amazon's (AMZN) Whole Foods among its customers – also raised its full-year forecast.
Zscaler (ZA) reported a quarterly loss of two cents per share, six cents smaller than forecasts, and the cybersecurity company also saw better-than-expected revenue for its latest quarter. The company also gave an upbeat outlook for the current quarter.