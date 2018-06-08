Stocks set to open lower, endangering best week for the Dow in three months

Today's G-7 meeting in Quebec is likely to be overshadowed by President Donald Trump's decision to press ahead with tariffs on U.S. allies. Shortly after Trump announced the tariffs, U.S. allies quickly announced retaliatory measures. (CNBC)



Moscow and the Trump administration are discussing a possible meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to RIA news agency, citing a source. The agency said there are no agreements yet.

Trump said he "certainly" would invite North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to the U.S. if the historic summit later this month goes well. The president also said he doesn't need to "prepare very much" for next week's session. (USA Today)



The Trump administration said last night that it will not defend the Affordable Care Act, more commonly known as Obamacare, against a legal challenge to its constitutionality, a break from the executive branch's decision of arguing to upholding existing statutes. (Washington Post)

James Wolfe, who served as the Senate Intelligence Committee's director of security for nearly three decades, was arrested on charges of lying to FBI agents during an investigation into the leak of classified information. (USA Today)

The chairman of ZTE apologized to staff and customers today after the Chinese technology firm agreed to pay a $1 billion fine to the United States to end a ban that has crippled key businesses, including smartphones. (Reuters)



Verizon announced this morning that the company's executive vice president, Hans Vestberg, will become the company's new CEO, effective on August 1. Lowell McAdam will serve as executive chairman of the Board through his retirement. (CNBC)

Wall Street will make more risky bets after changes to the Volcker Rule with Goldman Sachs (GS) and Morgan Stanley (MS) leading the way. Sources tell CNBC they are seen as most likely to take advantage of trading opportunities across their fixed income, commodities and equities.

Officials with the U.S. Geological Survey said that the flow of lava from the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii is still very active and that there's no way to know when the eruption will end or if more lava-spewing vents will open up. (AP)

David Feinberg, the CEO of Pennsylvania-based Geisinger Health System, told CNBC that he will remain with the firm despite being a top candidate in discussions to lead the Amazon-Berkshire-JPMorgan health joint venture.



Canada's Senate voted to legalize recreational marijuana, clearing a hurdle that puts the country on track to become the first Group of Seven nation to permit the national use of the drug. The new law would keep marijuana out of the hands of underage users. (Reuters)