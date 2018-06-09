2 big reasons high-profile start-ups attract top talent despite US skills gap crisis

That's a little surprising, as small-business owners continue to report that finding qualified workers isa huge challenge.A May study of small businesses by the National Federation of Independent Business, a trade group representing 325,000 small and independent business owners across America, one third of small businesses have a job opening they can't fill, and nearly a quarter of all small-business owners claim that finding qualified workers is their single most important business problem. The April 2018 NFIB report revealed that while 57 percent of small businesses are hiring or planning to hire, 88 percent of them report difficulties finding qualified candidates.

So why are Disruptors having an easier time? One reason could be the fact that these fast growing, higher-profile companies are just more appealing to applicants than the average small business. In fact, three of this year's Disruptor 50 companies, and five now-public former Disruptors, appeared on LinkedIn's 2018 List of 50 Top Companies where professionals want to work.

It could point to an even more specific reason. A March 2017 study from PwC found a majority of women (and an almost equal majority of men) weigh the diversity of company leadership and workforce when they decide whether or not to work for an employer. So it might not be a coincidence that many of the Disruptor 50 companies that say it's easier or even "a lot easier" to find qualified employees — like Rent the Runway and Thinx — have female CEOs.

A recent Global Information Security Workforce study supports their findings, at least in the information technology sector: Its study claims that as many as 1.8 million IT jobs could be unfilled by 2022. That is 20 percent more than what the same study predicted two years earlier.

Rodney Williams, the CEO and co-founder of three-time disruptor Lisnr, this year at No. 22, has reaped the benefits of being a desired place to work, especially in Cincinnati, where Lisnr was founded.

"In Cincinnati we were able to attract the superstars," said Williams, speaking at CNBC's Disruptor 50 Roadshow event in Los Angeles last month. Still, he said, the company struggled to fill management positions. "We had a challenge finding talent that had done this before, who knew the nuances of … taking a business to the next step." Lisnr has since set up shop in Oakland, California, where it's been able to tap the Silicon Valley talent pool.