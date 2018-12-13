Now's the time to make sure you have some basic estate planning documents and policies in place, including a will, power of attorney and life insurance, Boneparth said.
"If you've been dragging your feet on that, now there's virtually no excuse," he said. "This is pure sleep-well-at-night stuff.
"You can't mess around," he added. "There are literally human lives involved."
It's one of the potential misses the Haven Life survey turned up. While 79 percent of expectant parents say they have a financial plan in place if they or their partner were no longer around, only 30 percent have prepared a will, while 40 percent have bought life insurance.
Financial preparations shouldn't be your only concern in anticipating a worst-case scenario, Burgett said.
"You want to make sure you're having those important conversations about who a guardian would be," she said — that's another key reason to create a will.
