"You've got to get organized," said certified financial planner Douglas Boneparth, who is preparing to welcome a second daughter in 2019. "With kids, there are so many financial variables that you cannot account for, that you can't really afford to be disorganized with the things that you can [account for]."

With that in mind, review your current (pre-baby) cash flow and budget. That can help you get a sense of how much wiggle room there already is to accommodate those to-be-determined baby expenses, as well as where you might spend smarter (such as re-shopping your auto insurance or right-sizing your cellphone plan) or cut back on discretionary expenses to free up cash.

Keep in mind that your spending is likely to shift as a new parent, say, with fewer dinners out and concert tickets — which will help you cover new line items like diapers and baby food, said Boneparth, who is president of Bone Fide Wealth in New York.