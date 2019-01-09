Stocks set to rise | Trump and Dems clash over the wall | New concerns over iPhone demand

U.S. stock futures were slightly higher this morning after the Dow and S&P 500 on Tuesday notched their first three-day win streaks since November. The Nasdaq also saw gains, seeing its eighth positive session in nine. (CNBC)
* Gundlach sees rising yields hitting stocks, trouble in junk bonds and a possible bitcoin bounce (CNBC)
Oil prices were 2 percent higher today, climbing above $50 per barrel, as the extension of United States-China talks in Beijing raised hopes that the world's two largest economies would resolve their trade standoff. (Reuters)
* Sharp drop in rates sparks 23.5% spike in weekly mortgage applications after unusually weak holidays (CNBC)
Apple (AAPL) shares were 1.5 percent higher in premarket trading despite a report from the Nikkei Asian Review that the company is cutting down its current production plans for new iPhones by about 10 percent for the next three months.
* Tim Cook: 'I'm very optimistic' about US-China trade talks (CNBC)
* Apple's wearables revenue is already exceeding peak iPod sales, Cook says (CNBC)
* Cook teases new Apple services: Our 'greatest contribution' will be 'about health' (CNBC)
The Federal Reserve is expected to release minutes from its most recent policy meeting today at 2 p.m. ET. Following the Dec. 18-19 meeting, the Fed raised its benchmark federal-funds rate to a range between 2.25 percent and 2.5 percent. (CNBC)
* Trump is probably going to get his way with the Fed this year (CNBC)
* Fed's Bullard warns more rate rises could lead to a recession (WSJ)