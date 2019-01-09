Stocks set to rise | Trump and Dems clash over the wall | New concerns over iPhone demand

President Donald Trump, in a prime-time TV address last night, made his case for a wall and strengthened security at the U.S.-Mexico border, highlighting multiple grisly examples of Americans allegedly murdered by illegal immigrants. (CNBC)



* Democrats blast Trump for 'malice' and 'fear' in his border wall appeal (USA Today)

Democrats today are set to test Republicans' resolve in backing Trump's drive to build a wall on the border with Mexico. The party is eager to force the GOP to choose between funding the IRS or voting to keep it partially shuttered. (Reuters)

The United States is in danger of losing its triple-A sovereign credit rating later this year, Fitch said today, warning an ongoing government shutdown could soon start to negatively impact the country's debt ceiling. (CNBC)

Robert Mueller accused former Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort of lying about sharing polling data with an alleged Russian spy during the 2016 campaign, a new court filing by Manafort's lawyers has accidentally revealed. (CNBC)

CNBC has learned that Wall Street executives have heard from several potential 2020 Democratic candidates for president, including Sens. Cory Booker and Kamala Harris, as recently as last month.

BP's investment in next-generation technology just paid off to the tune of a billion barrels of oil. The British energy company has discovered 1 billion barrels of crude at an existing oilfield in the Gulf of Mexico. (CNBC)

A judge is giving Sears Chairman Eddie Lampert another chance to buy the company out of bankruptcy and save roughly 50,000 jobs. Lampert's hedge fund is now required to pay a $120 million deposit by 4 p.m. today. (CNBC)

More than a dozen former Facebook (FB) employees detailed how the social media company's leadership and its performance review system has created a culture where any dissent is discouraged. (CNBC)

Juul, the e-cigarette company that has become ubiquitous among teens, is launching its first television ad campaign targeting adult smokers as it faces criticism that its fruity flavors are designed for underaged users. (CNBC)