Morning Brief

Dow set to rise | Shutdown talks resume | Trump associate Roger Stone arrested

BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning although it may not be enough to help the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq avoid their first weekly declines in five weeks. The S&P 500 is currently a few points into correction territory. (CNBC)

Intel's (INTC) stock was down 6 percent in premarket after the chipmaker's revenue missed forecasts and it issued weaker than expected guidance for the current quarter. Intel pointed to weaker demand in China. (CNBC)

Starbucks (SBUX) shares were 3 percent higher in premarket trading after reporting a quarterly profit that beat estimates by 3 cents. Revenue also beat forecasts, and U.S. comparable store sales were up 4 percent from a year ago. (CNBC)

Earnings reports out this morning include the latest numbers from AbbVie (ABBV), Colgate-Palmolive (CL), DR Horton (DHI), and Lear (LEA). There are no reports due today after the closing bell. (CNBC)

There is no economic data on the schedule for today, with the shutdown canceling the previously planned release of durable goods orders and new home sales for December. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

Roger Stone, a longtime associate of Trump, has been arrested in Florida, according to special counsel Robert Mueller's office. Stone faces seven counts, including witness tampering, obstruction of justice, and false statements. (AP)

The White House demands a "down payment" on President Donald Trump's proposed border wall as senators discuss a potential deal to reopen the government. Talks resumed after two proposals came up short in the Senate. (CNBC)

* President Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' plan for asylum-seekers set to start (CNBC)

Sen. Elizabeth Warren proposed a "wealth tax" on some of the richest Americans. The new tax from Warren, who recently announced her bid to challenge Trump in 2020, would only apply to those with more than $50 million in assets. (CNBC)

CNBC has learned J.P. Morgan (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon and Goldman Sachs (GS) CEO David Solomon recently met in private with leading Wall Street critic Rep. Maxine Waters, who leads the powerful House banking panel.

Two sources told CNBC that Dimon, Solomon and Wells Fargo's (WFC) Tim Sloan are among the bank executives expected to testify before the House Financial Services committee in March.

Speaking at the the World Economic Forum in Davos, Liberal billionaire George Soros warned that the U.S. and China, the world's two largest economies, are locked in a "cold war that could soon turn into a hot one." (CNBC)

Facebook (FB) Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg penned an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal, defending his company once again, and hitting out at "misreported" claims that the social network sells user data.

A New York-based company called EIR Healthcare is now selling units of its hospital room, dubbed MedModular, for $814 a square foot on Amazon (AMZN), which the company claims is more affordable than traditional construction. (CNBC)

Coca-Cola (KO) is pulling back from the Super Bowl after an 11-year run. Instead, it will run a commercial just before kickoff of the CBS broadcast of the game, but not in the event itself. (Variety)

STOCKS TO WATCH

Oracle (ORCL) said Google's legal arguments to dismiss a nearly decade-old copyright case have already been examined and discredited. The Alphabet (GOOGL) unit had asked the Supreme Court to reverse a ruling that revived a copyright case brought by Oracle back in 2010 involving the use of Oracle's Java programming language.

MasterCard (MA) announced a deal to buy UK payments company Earthport for $304.1 million. Earthport had previously had a deal in place to be bought by rival Visa (V), but Earthport has now withdrawn its recommendation of that transaction.

Microsoft's (MSFT) Bing search service has been restored in China, following a disruption that saw the service unavailable in that country. Microsoft said the company is investigating exactly why Bing was disrupted.

Ericsson (ERIC) beat analyst forecasts with its fourth quarter earnings and revenue, with the Swedish telecom equipment maker benefiting in part from rising demand for 5G equipment.

Discover Financial Services (DFS) reported quarterly profit of $2.03 per share, falling three cents short of consensus forecasts. Revenue was in line with estimates, but results were hurt by loan losses among other factors.

Western Digital (WDC) missed estimates by six cents with adjusted quarterly profit of $1.45 per share, while the disk drive maker saw revenue fall slightly below analyst forecasts. Revenue was down almost 21 percent from a year earlier, on waning demand for smartphone storage. However, the company also said revenue will improve in the second half of this year and that it planned to cut costs as well.

E*Trade Financial (ETFC) matched estimates with quarterly earnings of $1.03 per share, but the online brokerage's revenue fell short of analyst forecasts.

WATERCOOLER

America's favorite Valentine's Day candy won't be available this year. Sweethearts, the conversation heart candy, is missing from shelves this Valentine's season after its original producer went out of business last year. (CNBC)