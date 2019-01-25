Dow set to rise | Shutdown talks resume | Trump associate Roger Stone arrested

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning although it may not be enough to help the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq avoid their first weekly declines in five weeks. The S&P 500 is currently a few points into correction territory. (CNBC)



* Cramer: Here are 7 shutdown-proof investing themes (CNBC)

Intel's (INTC) stock was down 6 percent in premarket after the chipmaker's revenue missed forecasts and it issued weaker than expected guidance for the current quarter. Intel pointed to weaker demand in China. (CNBC)

Starbucks (SBUX) shares were 3 percent higher in premarket trading after reporting a quarterly profit that beat estimates by 3 cents. Revenue also beat forecasts, and U.S. comparable store sales were up 4 percent from a year ago. (CNBC)

Earnings reports out this morning include the latest numbers from AbbVie (ABBV), Colgate-Palmolive (CL), DR Horton (DHI), and Lear (LEA). There are no reports due today after the closing bell. (CNBC)

There is no economic data on the schedule for today, with the shutdown canceling the previously planned release of durable goods orders and new home sales for December. (CNBC)