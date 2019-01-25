Who said what at Davos 2019

In a veiled swipe at President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she had "grave doubts" about a changing approach to global affairs in which compromise and multilateralism seemed to be lacking.

"There is a new approach that we see in the world today, an approach that harbors doubts as to the validity of the international system, they say 'shouldn't we look after our own interests first' and then out of that develop an order that is good for all," she told an audience on Wednesday.

"I have my grave doubts that this is the right way to go about it," she said via a translation.