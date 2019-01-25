Who said what at Davos 2019

Silicon Valley has driven San Francisco into a "train wreck" of inequality, with homelessness being a severe issue in the city, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff told CNBC.
Benioff added that though the Valley is the home of "an incredible technology industry" that "every city in the world craves," some executives in the sector are ignoring issues such as gentrification and homelessness.
"In some ways, San Francisco is the canary in the coal mine," Benioff said.
