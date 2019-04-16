Stocks to open higher | AT&T sells Hulu stake | Notre Dame fire extinguished

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning after losses by the major averages on Monday. The Dow has fallen for four of the past six sessions, although yesterday's loss was the result of an 81-point drag from Boeing (BA) and Goldman Sachs (GS). (CNBC)
* Cramer and other experts weigh in on bank earnings (CNBC)
AT&T (T) sold its ownership stake in Hulu to the video streaming service for $1.43 billion, a sale that values Hulu at $15 billion. That leaves Walt Disney (DIS) and NBCUniversal parent Comcast (CMCSA) as Hulu's owners, with Disney owning 60 percent. (CNBC)
* Disney+ is the service Apple wants (CNBC)
Dow components UnitedHealth (UNH) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) are out with earnings this morning, along with BlackRock (BLK), Bank of America (BAC), and Comerica (CMA), while IBM (IBM), Netflix (NFLX), United Continental (UAL), and CSX (CSX) are out with numbers after today's close. (CNBC)
* J&J earnings: $2.10 a share, vs $2.03 EPS expected (CNBC)
* Bank of America posts another record quarterly profit (CNBC)
On the data front this morning, March industrial production figures will be out at 9:15 a.m. ET. At 10 a.m. ET, the National Association of Home Builders issues its April sentiment index. Separately, Dallas Fed President Rob Kaplan has a public appearance today in New Mexico at 2 p.m. ET. (CNBC)