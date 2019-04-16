Morning Brief

Stocks to open higher | AT&T sells Hulu stake | Notre Dame fire extinguished

BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning after losses by the major averages on Monday. The Dow has fallen for four of the past six sessions, although yesterday's loss was the result of an 81-point drag from Boeing (BA) and Goldman Sachs (GS). (CNBC)

* Cramer and other experts weigh in on bank earnings (CNBC)

AT&T (T) sold its ownership stake in Hulu to the video streaming service for $1.43 billion, a sale that values Hulu at $15 billion. That leaves Walt Disney (DIS) and NBCUniversal parent Comcast (CMCSA) as Hulu's owners, with Disney owning 60 percent. (CNBC)

* Disney+ is the service Apple wants (CNBC)

Dow components UnitedHealth (UNH) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) are out with earnings this morning, along with BlackRock (BLK), Bank of America (BAC), and Comerica (CMA), while IBM (IBM), Netflix (NFLX), United Continental (UAL), and CSX (CSX) are out with numbers after today's close. (CNBC)

* J&J earnings: $2.10 a share, vs $2.03 EPS expected (CNBC)
* Bank of America posts another record quarterly profit (CNBC)

On the data front this morning, March industrial production figures will be out at 9:15 a.m. ET. At 10 a.m. ET, the National Association of Home Builders issues its April sentiment index. Separately, Dallas Fed President Rob Kaplan has a public appearance today in New Mexico at 2 p.m. ET. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral has been saved from "total destruction," according to a French fire official, after a massive fire ripped through the structure yesterday and caused the roof and main spire to collapse. (CNBC)

* Scenes of Notre Dame Cathedral in flames (CNBC)
* Louis Vuitton and Gucci owners pledge more than $300 million to rebuild Notre Dame (CNBC)

William Weld, the former two-term governor of Massachusetts, announced that he will challenge President Donald Trump for the Republican nomination for president in 2020. "I'm in!" Weld said in a tweet announcing his candidacy. (CNBC)

* Pete Buttigieg raises $1 million within four hours of 2020 campaign announcement (CNBC)
* The EU is not ready to deal with Russian influence in its elections. Here's why (CNBC)

A redacted version of the report by special counsel Robert Mueller is expected to be released to Congress and to the public by the Justice Department on Thursday morning, a day before the Easter holiday weekend. (CNBC)

Mark Zuckerberg oversaw plans to consolidate Facebook's (FB) power and control competitors by treating its users' data as a bargaining chip, while publicly proclaiming to be protecting that data, according to leaked company documents obtained by NBC News.

Elon Musk's SpaceX is raising another $500 million in funding amid internal questions about the viability of an internet-via-satellite business. Musk has been telling investors for years that Starlink is expected to power the company's bottom line. (WSJ)

Another 90 measles cases were reported in the U.S. last week, putting 2019 on track to be the worst year for the disease since public health officials said it was eradicated in 2010, according to the latest data from the CDC. (CNBC)

Walmart (WMT) is finally getting into the subscription business for apparel. The retailer announced it's partnering with Kidbox, a subscription-box company akin to Stitch Fix but focused solely on selling clothes for babies, girls and boys. (CNBC)

* Offering shoppers new experiences isn't helping as malls see tsunami of store closures, falling traffic (CNBC)

Marvel fans are being warned to stay away from social media after leaked footage from the upcoming "Avengers: Endgame" was found circulating online. Screen shots, gifs, short clips, and detailed posts are already surfacing. (CNBC)

STOCKS TO WATCH

J.B. Hunt Transportation Services (JBHT) reported quarterly profit of $1.09 per share, missing the $1.26 consensus estimate, and the trucking and logistics company also so revenue miss forecasts as its volumes were hurt by severe weather conditions in the Midwest.

Chevron (CVX) won a court victory in a case involving Ecuador's attempt to collect a $9.5 billion judgment against the energy giant over pollution. The Supreme Court of the Netherlands ruled against Ecuador's attempt to overturn an international tribunal ruling in Chevron's favor.

Goldman Sachs (GS) will lay off 98 employees in New York, according to a filing with New York State. The filing said the workers are being dismissed for economic reasons, but did not specify where the layoffs would occur within the bank.

Amgen (AMGN) set a list price of $1,825 per month for its Evenity osteoporosis drug. The Food and Drug Administration approved the drug last week, but mandated a so-called "black box" warning about an increased risk of heart attack and stroke.

DowDupont (DWDP) was downgraded to "sector perform" from "top pick" at RBC Capital Markets, which points to macroeconomic concerns for the chemical maker.

Western Digital (WDC) was upgraded to "buy" 'from "hold" at Deutsche Bank, which cites favorable data points in both hard disk drives and NAND flash memory.

WATERCOOLER

Russell Wilson is now the highest-paid player in the NFL, according to ESPN. The Seattle Seahawks and the quarterback have reportedly reached agreement on a four-year, $140 million extension that includes a $65 million signing bonus.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
DBK
---
QCOM
---
AAPL
---
HSI
---
ASX 200
---
SHANGHAI
---
KOSPI
---
NIKKEI
---
6758.T
---