Stocks to open higher | AT&T sells Hulu stake | Notre Dame fire extinguished

Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral has been saved from "total destruction," according to a French fire official, after a massive fire ripped through the structure yesterday and caused the roof and main spire to collapse. (CNBC)



* Scenes of Notre Dame Cathedral in flames (CNBC)

* Louis Vuitton and Gucci owners pledge more than $300 million to rebuild Notre Dame (CNBC)

William Weld, the former two-term governor of Massachusetts, announced that he will challenge President Donald Trump for the Republican nomination for president in 2020. "I'm in!" Weld said in a tweet announcing his candidacy. (CNBC)



* Pete Buttigieg raises $1 million within four hours of 2020 campaign announcement (CNBC)

* The EU is not ready to deal with Russian influence in its elections. Here's why (CNBC)

A redacted version of the report by special counsel Robert Mueller is expected to be released to Congress and to the public by the Justice Department on Thursday morning, a day before the Easter holiday weekend. (CNBC)

Mark Zuckerberg oversaw plans to consolidate Facebook's (FB) power and control competitors by treating its users' data as a bargaining chip, while publicly proclaiming to be protecting that data, according to leaked company documents obtained by NBC News.

Elon Musk's SpaceX is raising another $500 million in funding amid internal questions about the viability of an internet-via-satellite business. Musk has been telling investors for years that Starlink is expected to power the company's bottom line. (WSJ)

Another 90 measles cases were reported in the U.S. last week, putting 2019 on track to be the worst year for the disease since public health officials said it was eradicated in 2010, according to the latest data from the CDC. (CNBC)

Walmart (WMT) is finally getting into the subscription business for apparel. The retailer announced it's partnering with Kidbox, a subscription-box company akin to Stitch Fix but focused solely on selling clothes for babies, girls and boys. (CNBC)



* Offering shoppers new experiences isn't helping as malls see tsunami of store closures, falling traffic (CNBC)

Marvel fans are being warned to stay away from social media after leaked footage from the upcoming "Avengers: Endgame" was found circulating online. Screen shots, gifs, short clips, and detailed posts are already surfacing. (CNBC)