Amazon is spending billions on internet satellites, self-driving cars and more as revenue growth slows

Amazon has been gradually racking up investments to position itself for the future as its core business slows.

Within the past year alone, Amazon has announced more than half a dozen major investments representing billions of dollars. The investments primarily focus on new delivery businesses and logistics, but also include other areas, such as its investment in a new headquarters. Amazon made clear its ambitions in the transportation and logistics space by identifying such services as potential competitors in a regulatory filing earlier this year.

The spending spree comes as Amazon has been serving up big profits despite slowing revenue growth. The company reported a huge beat on earnings in the first quarter of 2019 at $7.09 per share, but saw revenue growth decelerate across the board. Its 16.9% revenue growth represented the slowest increase since the first quarter of 2015.

Amazon's growth has been largely buoyed by its cloud business, Amazon Web Services, which has become a major profit driver for the company. In the first quarter of 2019, AWS revenue represented 13% of total sales for Amazon, up from 10% from the previous quarter. But even AWS, which reported 41% revenue growth, has seen its growth decelerate compared with its 49% sales increase the previous year.

Now that Amazon is making money, it's putting those dollars back into new ventures. But its investment strategy stands out among its tech peers for both its scale and style. While Apple CEO Tim Cook told CNBC his company quietly buys a new business every few weeks, Amazon's investments are far flashier. Cook said most of Apple's acquisitions go unannounced because their main purpose is to gain intellectual property and talent.

Meanwhile, Facebook has largely focused its efforts internally as it tries to gain back users' trust after a year of scandals with a product roadmap geared toward privacy features. Alphabet continues to invest in its "Other Bets" outside of Google, such as drone delivery and self-driving cars, but they still represent a small portion of revenue.

Here are the most notable investments Amazon has made over the past year: