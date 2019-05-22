What to watch today: Stocks to slip, another shocking Tesla bear case, and Qualcomm plunges

BY THE NUMBERS

Avon Products (AVP) is being bought by Brazilian makeup brand Natura Cosmeticos, according to media reports. The all-stock deal values the group at more than $2 billion. Avon has a market cap of $1.42 billion. Sony (SNE) CEO Kenichiro Yoshida rejected calls from some investors to sell the company's smartphone business, calling it indispensable to its brand portfolio. Wynn Resorts (WYNN) ended talks to sell its Encore Boston Harbor casino to MGM Resorts (MGM). The $2.6 billion casino is expected to open in June. Amgen (AMGN) struck a deal to buy Danish biotech company Nuevolution for about $167 million, to boost its position in drug discovery. Pure Storage (PSTG) lost 11 cents per share for the first quarter, 3 cents more than Wall Street had been anticipating, with revenue also missing estimates. The data storage company also lowered its revenue outlook for the full year. Toll Brothers (TOL) came in 12 cents ahead of estimates with quarterly profit of 87 cents per share, with the luxury home builder also scoring a revenue beat. It did say, however, that it expected profit margin pressures.

