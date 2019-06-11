What to watch today: Dow to rally, 'Trump recession' warning, and the most valuable brand

Tuesday's hearing is focused on the ways platforms such as Facebook and Google have changed the landscape for the news media.Politicsread more
Wilbur Ross warns that trade deals are not made at summits, saying any G-20 talks between Trump and Xi would only lay the groundwork.
Manufacturing had been a big winner during the Trump administration, but the surge appears to have stalled and tariffs could be partly to blame.
Republicans want to improve their digital fundraising if they want to take back the House in 2020, so a firm run by an alumnus of Mitt Romney's 2012 presidential campaign is...
After a terrible May, retail stocks have started June on strong footing. Ari Wald says to be selective, and Boris Schlossberg says to steer clear of e-commerce names.
U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday, boosted by gains in tech, as a resolution between Mexico and the U.S. to avoid tariffs and hopes of lower interest rates from the...
The U.S. economy may be pushed into a "Trump recession" if Washington imposes tariffs on an additional $300 billion worth of Chinese goods, Gary Shapiro of the Consumer...
Amazon on Tuesday is opening a cashier-free Amazon Go location at 300 Park Avenue, in the Midtown area of Manhattan.
President Donald Trump's criticism of the Federal Reserve is "very disturbing" as is his "envy" of dictators, says former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers.
Salesforce has been a huge cloud evangelist for the last two decades, but the purchases of MuleSoft and Tableau show a change in approach.
Slack sees revenue slowing to about 52% in the current quarter.
U.S. stock futures were pointing to a continuation of Wall Street's June rally, with both the Dow and S&P 500 so far erasing nearly three quarters of May's more than 6% declines. The Dow, up for six straight sessions as of Monday, logged its longest win streak in more than a year. The S&P 500, up for five sessions in a row, was within about 2% of its all-time highs. The Dow was roughly 3% away from its record highs. (CNBC)
The Nasdaq, on a five-session winning streak ahead of Tuesday's open, was just over 4% away from its record highs after a May decline of about 8.4%. Tech stocks have been recovering some of their steep losses sparked by concerns about the government and Congress looking into whether some of the biggest names in Silicon Valley are too powerful. (CNBC)
* Congress takes on Big Tech at today's hearing on anti-competitive behavior among digital giants (CNBC)
On today's economic calendar, the government issues the May producer price index at 8:30 a.m. ET. Meanwhile, apparel retailer Chico's FAS (CHS) and tax preparation firm H&R Block (HRB) are out with earnings this morning. Restaurant chain Dave & Buster's (PLAY) releases its quarterly results after today's closing bell. (CNBC)
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler said he would hold off on contempt proceedings for Attorney General William Barr and former White House counsel Don McGahn because the Justice Department had begun sharing special counsel Robert Mueller's "most important files" with lawmakers (CNBC)
After months of Democratic presidential hopefuls flooding Iowa, President Donald Trump is making his first pilgrimage today to the perennial battleground state this year. Unlike the Democrats focused on the February caucuses, Trump is looking ahead to the 2020 general election. (WSJ)
Taiwan's Foxconn Technology, which assembles Apple's (AAPL) iPhones in China, said today it's prepared to deal with the risks stemming from the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China. While Apple and China's Huawei have made some changes to their orders, a Foxconn official said the company faces limited impact. (WSJ)
British lawmakers grilled a Huawei executive on the company's security practices in a hearing as the U.K debates what role the Chinese tech giant will play in building out 5G networks across the country. Huawei's global cyber security and privacy officer defended the company's security practices. (CNBC)
The U.S. Energy Department is banning its researchers from joining Chinese talent-recruitment programs after it found researchers are being recruited by military-affiliated groups and expensive packages, the Wall Street Journal reported.
The U.S. economy may be pushed into a "Trump recession " if Washington follows through on its threat to impose tariffs on an additional $300 billion worth of Chinese goods, Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of the Consumer Technology Association, told CNBC today. (CNBC)
* Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross predicts Trump and China will eventually reach a trade deal — 'even shooting wars end in negotiations' (CNBC)
Myron Brilliant, head of international affairs at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, told CNBC Trump is right to pressure China but shouldn't be using tariffs to do it. Shortly after, the president called into "Squawk Box" to argue his case for why tariffs are effective and blasted the Chamber of Commerce. Check out the links below to our coverage. (CNBC)
* 'Tariffs are a beautiful thing' — Trump doubles down on trade war strategy with China after Mexico deal (CNBC)
* President Trump to CNBC: China is going to make a deal because 'they're going to have to' (CNBC)
* Trump concerned about Raytheon-United Technologies merger: 'Does that make it less competitive?' (CNBC)
* Trump says Facebook, Amazon and Google were colluding with Democrats against him (CNBC)
* Trump likes EU fines against big US tech companies and would like some of that money, too (CNBC)
Broadcom (AVGO) announced a two-year supply deal with Apple (AAPL), agreeing to provide radio-frequency, front-end components, and modules smartphones, tablets, and smart watches. That's according to a securities filing. (CNBC)
Shutterfly (SFLY) agreed to be bought by private equity firm Apollo Global (APO) for $51 per share, or about $1.7 billion. Apollo is also buying another online photo service, Snapfish, for about $300 million and plans to combine the two. (CNBC)
A new bidder has emerged for bookstore chain Barnes & Noble (BKS), according to the Wall Street Journal. Book distributor Readerlink is said to be working toward a bid that would top Elliot Management's deal to acquire Barnes & Noble for $6.50 per share or $475 million in cash.
Amazon (AMZN) has overtaken Alphabet's Google (GOOGL) and Apple (AAPL) to become the world's most valuable brand at $315.5 billion, according to a ranking of global companies, up 52% on last year. Apple comes second, valued at $309.5 billion, with Google in third place, at $309 billion. (CNBC)
* Amazon launches a credit card for the 'underbanked' with bad credit (CNBC)
* Amazon descends on New York with another one of its cashier-free stores (CNBC)
Beyond Meat (BYND) short sellers have lost more than $400 million betting against the plant-based burger maker's stock since it went public, according to research firm S3 Partners. The stock is up about 600% from its $25 per share IPO price.
* JP Morgan downgrades Beyond Meat: It's 'beyond our price target' (CNBC)
Ascena Retail (ASNA) reported an adjusted quarterly loss of 26 cents per share, smaller than the 37 cent loss expected by Wall Street analysts. However, the parent of the Ann Taylor and Lane Bryant clothing brands saw revenue come in below estimates and reported flat same-store sales.
Casey's General Stores (CASY) reported quarterly profit of 68 cents per share, well above the consensus estimate of 46 cents, while the convenience store operator's revenue also topped forecasts.
Zynga (ZNGA) proposed a $600 million private debt offering, with that debt convertible into cash, stock, or a combination of the two. The mobile gaming company said the proceeds would be used for general corporate purposes.
Dollar Tree (DLTR) was upgraded to "overweight" from "neutral" at J.P. Morgan Securities, based on good metrics and improvements being implemented at the discount retailer's Family Dollar chain.
Wells Fargo (WFC) was downgraded to "underweight" from "neutral" at Atlantic Equities, based on a decreased outlook for interest rates and increased competition for deposits.
The U.S. begins its quest for another Women's World Cup title this afternoon against Thailand. The U.S. women, who won three of the eight World Cups, enter this year's ranked first. Thailand is ranked 34th. (USA Today)
The Golden State Warriors welcomed back Kevin Durant after a month long absence from injury, only to watch as he re-injured himself in last night's NBA finals Game 5. However, the Warriors won and avoided elimination. (NY Times)