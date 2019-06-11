What to watch today: Dow to rally, 'Trump recession' warning, and the most valuable brand

BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. stock futures were pointing to a continuation of Wall Street's June rally, with both the Dow and S&P 500 so far erasing nearly three quarters of May's more than 6% declines. The Dow, up for six straight sessions as of Monday, logged its longest win streak in more than a year. The S&P 500, up for five sessions in a row, was within about 2% of its all-time highs. The Dow was roughly 3% away from its record highs. (CNBC) The Nasdaq, on a five-session winning streak ahead of Tuesday's open, was just over 4% away from its record highs after a May decline of about 8.4%. Tech stocks have been recovering some of their steep losses sparked by concerns about the government and Congress looking into whether some of the biggest names in Silicon Valley are too powerful. (CNBC)



* Congress takes on Big Tech at today's hearing on anti-competitive behavior among digital giants (CNBC) On today's economic calendar, the government issues the May producer price index at 8:30 a.m. ET. Meanwhile, apparel retailer Chico's FAS (CHS) and tax preparation firm H&R Block (HRB) are out with earnings this morning. Restaurant chain Dave & Buster's (PLAY) releases its quarterly results after today's closing bell. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH

Beyond Meat (BYND) short sellers have lost more than $400 million betting against the plant-based burger maker's stock since it went public, according to research firm S3 Partners. The stock is up about 600% from its $25 per share IPO price.



* JP Morgan downgrades Beyond Meat: It's 'beyond our price target' (CNBC) Ascena Retail (ASNA) reported an adjusted quarterly loss of 26 cents per share, smaller than the 37 cent loss expected by Wall Street analysts. However, the parent of the Ann Taylor and Lane Bryant clothing brands saw revenue come in below estimates and reported flat same-store sales. Casey's General Stores (CASY) reported quarterly profit of 68 cents per share, well above the consensus estimate of 46 cents, while the convenience store operator's revenue also topped forecasts. Zynga (ZNGA) proposed a $600 million private debt offering, with that debt convertible into cash, stock, or a combination of the two. The mobile gaming company said the proceeds would be used for general corporate purposes. Dollar Tree (DLTR) was upgraded to "overweight" from "neutral" at J.P. Morgan Securities, based on good metrics and improvements being implemented at the discount retailer's Family Dollar chain. Wells Fargo (WFC) was downgraded to "underweight" from "neutral" at Atlantic Equities, based on a decreased outlook for interest rates and increased competition for deposits.

WATERCOOLER