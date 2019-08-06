What to watch today: Dow seeks relief, China's currency shot, and Barneys files for bankruptcy

On today's economic calendar , the Labor Department's Job Opportunities and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS, is out at 10 a.m. ET. On the earnings front, Blue Apron (APRN) and Mallinckrodt (MNK) are among the companies issuing quarterly results this morning. Dow stock Walt Disney (DIS) leads today's after-the-bell list. Earnings from Match Group (MTCH), Papa John's (PZZA), and Weight Watchers (WW) are also out this afternoon. * Former Fed chairs Volcker, Greenspan, Bernanke and Yellen call for independent central bank (CNBC)

President Donald Trump imposed a freeze on all Venezuelan government assets in the U.S., sharply escalating an economic and diplomatic pressure campaign aimed at removing socialist President Nicolas Maduro from power. The action bans U.S. companies from dealings with the Venezuela government. (Reuters)

The National Rifle Association spent $1.6 million during the first half of the year lobbying members of Congress against laws that would enact stricter background checks for people buying guns. Calls for tougher background checks and gun control in general have increased yet again in the wake of three mass shootings that have left more than 30 people dead. (CNBC)



* Sorkin open letter to Walmart's CEO: You Have the Power to Curb Gun Violence. Do It. (NY Times)

Ten U.S. senators are calling on Alphabet (GOOGL) to take "immediate action" to convert its growing number of contractors to full-time employees after six months of work. The demand follows reports that said Google employed 121,000 contract employees and 102,000 full-time employees, with contractors making significantly less. (CNBC)



* Tesla has started a new anti-fraud department, according to a recent job listing (CNBC)

After months of anticipation, Apple (AAPL) has invited some select customers to apply for its Apple Card. Apple CEO Tim Cook previously said during its third quarter earnings call that the new credit card, released in partnership with Goldman Sachs (GS), would be released in August. (CNBC)

Barneys New York, an icon of New York retail, filed for bankruptcy early this morning, with a plan to significantly reduce its footprint, as it looks for a buyer to stave off liquidation. The filing makes the luxury department store the latest victim of the retail upheaval, as shoppers buy online and from brands directly. (CNBC)

Victoria's Secret owner L Brands (LB) is about to lose its chief marketing officer Edward Razek, who's pushed the retailer's sexy image as long as he's been there since the early 1980s. CEO Les Wexner said in an internal memo circulated to staff, which was obtained by CNBC, that Razek told him a few weeks ago he wanted to resign in August. (CNBC)



* Victoria's Secret casts first openly transgender woman as a model (NY Times)

Boston-based online security start-up Cybereason said today it raised $200 million in new funds from Japan's SoftBank and its affiliates. That brings the total amount of funds the start-up raised to $400 million since it was founded in 2012. Other backers include Lockheed Martin, CRV and Spark Capital. (CNBC)



* Tencent in talks to buy stake in Universal Music Group (WSJ)

Local media company New Media (NEWM) will buy USA Today-owner Gannett (GCI) in a $1.4 billion deal, creating the biggest newspaper owner in the United States as publishers struggle with readers shifting to online sources for news. New Media and Gannett are the largest U.S. newspaper owners by circulation. (Reuters)