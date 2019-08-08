What to watch today: Wall Street volatility, Trump fundraiser protests, and Apple's probe in Russia

BY THE NUMBERS

Roku (ROKU) reported smaller-than-anticipated losses while also beating revenue estimates. The video streaming device maker added 1.4 million net new accounts during the quarter. The stock was jumping about 13% in the premarket. Lyft (LYFT) lost 68 cents per share for the second quarter, less than half the loss predicted by analysts. The ride-hailing service's revenue came in well above estimates, as active riders increased by 41% compared to a year earlier. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) released its newest chip for data centers and said it won Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google unit and Twitter (TWTR) as customers for the chip. Symantec (SYMC) is near a deal to sell its enterprise unit to chip maker Broadcom (AVGO), reported the Wall Street Journal. The division could be valued at about $10 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

