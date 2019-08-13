What to watch today: Sinking bond yields, canceled Hong Kong flights, and possible no-deal Brexit

BY THE NUMBERS

Yum Brands (YUM) named Chief Operating Officer David Gibbs as its next CEO, effective in January when current CEO Greg Creed steps down. Creed will remain on the restaurant chain's board of directors. UPS (UPS) named PepsiCo (PEP) Executive Vice President Brian Newman as its new chief financial officer, effective Sept. 16. Current CFO Richard Peretz will remain with the company through December to help with the transition. American Airlines (AAL) won a permanent injunction against its mechanics union, which it had accused of staging illegal slowdowns. The mechanics have denied that accusation. Constellation Brands (STZ) is selling its Canadian whiskey portfolio to Heaven Hill Brands for $266 million. The deal is expected to close during the second of 2019, as Constellation moves forward with its strategy of focusing on its premium products. Akamai Technologies (AKAM) announced a $1 billion convertible securities offering. The internet technology company intends to use $50 million from that sale to repurchase common stock. D.R. Horton (DHI), KB Home (KBH), and PulteGroup (PHM) were all rated "buy" in new coverage at SunTrust. Among other factors, the firm points to the growth potential of all three home builders. McDonald's (MCD) was rated "buy" in new coverage at MKM Partners, which believes that strong domestic and international sales growth is sustainable for the restaurant chain.

