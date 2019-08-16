What to watch today: Dow to recover, Trump wants to buy Greenland, and GE shares bounce

U.S. stock futures were sharply higher ahead of Friday trading, following an extremely volatile Thursday session. The projected gains, however, would not be enough to completely erase this week's losses, amounting to 2.7% for the Dow and about 2.4% for both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. As we hit the halfway point of August, stocks are on track for only their second losing month of the year, with the Dow down 4.8% for August, the S&P down 4.5% and the Nasdaq down 5%. The only losing month so far this year occurred in May. (CNBC)



* Treasury yields climb away from record lows (CNBC)

* Fed's Bullard says only a 'sustained' bond inversion would be a bearish signal (CNBC)

* Ray Dalio puts 40% odds on a recession before the 2020 election (CNBC)

On today's economic calendar, the government issues July housing starts at 8:30 a.m. ET. The University of Michigan's mid-August consumer sentiment index is out at 10 a.m. ET. Meanwhile, Deere & Co. (DE) is among the few companies out with quarterly earnings this morning.There are no earnings scheduled after-the bell. (CNBC)

General Electric (GE) shares saw their biggest drop in more than a decade after Madoff whistleblower Harry Markopolos targeted the conglomerate in a new report, accusing it of issuing fraudulent financial statements to hide the extent of its problems. GE shares were bouncing about 2% higher in the premarket. (CNBC)



* GE CEO Larry Culp bought nearly $2 million worth of stock (CNBC)

