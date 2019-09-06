What to watch today: Jobs Friday, Schultz not running, and Dorian's track

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, ahead of the government's 8:30 a.m. ET release of its monthly employment report. The August jobs data could influence what the Fed does later this month, when it's expected to cut interest rates again. Fed chief Jerome Powell speaks at 12:30pm ET. (CNBC) * Investors starved for income may find it in their favorite place: tech stocks (CNBC)

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz said Friday that he will not make an independent run for president after exploring a third-party candidacy earlier this year. (CNBC)

Hurricane Dorian is lashing North Carolina and southeast Virginia with torrential rain, storm surge flooding, high winds and tornadoes. The storm is expected to brush of southeast New England tonight before slamming into Atlantic Canada this weekend. (weather.com)



* 'Everything is gone:' Bahamians struggle in Dorian's devastating wake (Reuters

An American Airlines mechanic has been arrested and charged with sabotaging an aircraft's navigation system before a flight in July, forcing the crew to abort takeoff from Miami, according to an affidavit filed in federal court. (CNBC)

Grubhub (GRUB) announced a new delivery partnership with McDonald's (MCD), which will make the fast-food chain's offerings available through the Grubhub and Seamless delivery services in 500 locations in New York City and in the Tri-State area. (CNBC)

Lululemon (LULU) reported a better than expected quarterly profit of 96 cents per share. Revenue also beat. The apparel maker's same-store sales jumped 15%. Results were boosted by strength in its menswear line. Lululemon also raised full-year guidance. (CNBC)

The Trump administration has released its first formal plan to overhaul the housing finance system and begin the process of removing Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac from government conservatorship, where they have been for the past 11 years. (CNBC)