What to watch today: Dow to fall, Pelosi announces impeachment inquiry and Trump lashes out

With investors unnerved by the announcement of a House impeachment inquiry, as well as worries over trade and earnings, U.S. stock futures were pointing to more losses at the Wall Street open. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq are already riding three day losing streaks, while the Dow has fallen in three of the past four days. All three averages closed Tuesday at their lowest in about three weeks. With Tuesday's decline, the Nasdaq has gone negative for the third-quarter, although the Dow and S&P 500 are still higher for Q3 and all the averages remain higher for the month of September.



* Treasury yields higher as Trump faces impeachment inquiry (CNBC)

On today's economic calendar, the government issues August new home sales at 10 a.m. ET. Kansas City Fed President Esther George, a voting member of the FOMC for 2019, appears before the Senate Banking Committee this morning in a hearing about payment technology. Fed Gov. Lael Brainard is also on the Hill, scheduled to testify before the House Financial Services Committee in a hearing centering on financial stability.

Best Buy (BBY) is targeting revenue of $50 billion by fiscal 2025, the company announced this morning ahead of a meeting with investors in New York. For fiscal 2020, it said it's targeting revenue to fall within a range of $43.1 billion to $43.6 billion. The company also said in a press release it plans to cut an additional $1 billion by fiscal 2025. (CNBC)



* Best Buy CEO wants to 'double down' on its strategy, despite disruptions such as tariffs (CNBC)

No earnings reports of note are out this morning, while home builder KB Home (KBH) and retailer Pier 1 Imports (PIR) are scheduled to release quarterly numbers after today's closing bell.



Nike's (NKE) fiscal first quarter earnings and sales topped analysts' expectations, as investments to sell more sneakers and apparel in its stores and on its website showed signs of paying off. The Dow stock was up about 6% in premarket trading. That would be an all-time high, topping the previous record of $90 per share, if those gains were to hold by the open. (CNBC)

