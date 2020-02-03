What to watch today: Dow to rise, Iowa caucuses, coronavirus spreads to 11 in US

BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. stock futures were pointing to a higher open, but not close to erasing a significant portion of Friday's coronavirus-driven sell-off. The Dow had its worst day since August on Friday. The S&P 500 since October. Both were pushed into negative territory for January. The Dow is now at its lowest since Dec. 18, with the S&P 500 finishing at its lowest since Dec. 30. The Nasdaq, however, did manage to finish January with a 2% gain. (CNBC) Chinese markets plunged on their return from the extended Lunar New Year holiday, and maintained steep declines by the close. The Shanghai composite fell 7.72% while the Shenzhen component dropped 8.45%. The moves in Chinese stocks were playing catch up as the coronavirus outbreak continues to widen. (CNBC) On today's U.S. economic calendar, both the ISM manufacturing Index and December construction spending are released at 10 a.m. ET. Food distributor Sysco (SYY) is one of the few companies set to release quarterly earnings this morning, while Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) grabs the spotlight in today's after-the-bell reports. The pace of earnings reports picks up substantially over the next few days, with 86 S&P 500 companies scheduled to issue numbers. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH

Las Vegas Sands (LVS) and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) will be among casino stocks on watch, on news that gambling revenue in Macao fell a worse-than-expected 11.3% amid the spread of the coronavirus. Delta Air Lines (DAL), American Air Lines (AAL) United Airlines (UAL) and other airline stocks will also be in the spotlight, as new restrictions on travel to and from China are implemented. Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT) received FDA approval for the first-ever treatment for peanut allergies. China's top electric vehicle battery maker CATL said today it has signed a battery supply agreement with Tesla (TSLA). Tesla will determine the battery purchase volume between July 2020 and June 2022. Boeing (BA) faces a new obstacle in getting the grounded 737 Max back in service, according to the Wall Street Journal. The paper quotes people familiar with the matter as saying that European regulators want wiring (which they regard as potentially hazardous) relocated to avoid short circuits. Verizon (VZ) was downgraded to "neutral" from "outperform" at Credit Suisse, which said the stock lacks positive catalysts.

