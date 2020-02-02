Watch all the Super Bowl commercials right here

Cheetos' Super Bowl spot. YouTube

It's advertising's biggest night. The Super Bowl will include ads from a mix of longtime and new entrants, and will notably feature political ads from President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg. Fox had been selling 30-second slots for as much as $5.6 million. The spots will include an element of interactivity too. Bud Light will run whichever one of its Post Malone spots will air during the game, depending on social media feedback, while Procter & Gamble will run an "interactive ad" that will be the result of consumers having gone through the ad and choosing from 64 different permutations on the company's website. Here are the Super Bowl commercials that have already been released. This list will be updated as companies release their official spots during the game:

Amazon Alexa's "Before Alexa"

Alexa's 90-second spot with Ellen Degeneres and Portia de Rossi imagines life without the voice assistant. The spot explores what requests like "What's today's news?" or "Play that song I like" would have looked like in days of yore (or in a fantasy world).

Amazon Prime Video's "Hunters Super Bowl Commercial"

Amazon Prime Video will air a 60-second spot for its original "Hunters" series, which will be about a band of Nazi hunters who have "set out to stop the Fourth Reich from rising to power in 1970s America." The show will be available on February 21.

Audi's "Let it Go"

Audi's 60-second spot features actress Maisie Williams, best known for her role as Arya in HBO's "Game of Thrones," driving an Audi e-tron and singing "Let It Go" from 2013 hit "Frozen." In the spot, Williams drives the zero-emissions crossover away from a crowded intersection of carbon-emitting vehicles with internal combustion engines.

Avocados from Mexico's "The Avocados from Mexico Shopping Network"

Avocados from Mexico's spot stars Molly Ringwald as a home shopping network host selling products for avocados, like a chip-shaped pool floatie or a personal carrier. The brand worked with Energy BBDO on the spot.

Bud Light's "#PostyStore" and "#PostyBar"

Bud Light is asking consumers to choose on social media between these two spots starring musician Post Malone. The winner will be shown during the Super Bowl. The spots, done with Wieden & Kennedy, promote the brand's new Bud Light Seltzer.

Budweiser's "Typical American"

Budweiser's "Typical American" spot is meant to juxtapose "viral acts of humanity," like a protester hugging a policeman, with common negative labels placed on Americans. The spot was done with David Miami and directed by filmmaker Kathryn Bigelow.

Cheetos' "Can't Touch This"

Cheetos' spot gives new meaning to "Can't Touch This" with the help of MC Hammer and Cheetos Popcorn.

Coke Energy's "Show Up"

Coca-Cola's new campaign for its energy drink Coke Energy debuts during the Super Bowl. Coke's 60-second spot features Martin Scorsese waiting for a text message back from actor Jonah Hill, who needs a caffeine boost from Coke Energy before he can join the legendary director at a party. Hill hand-selected Scorsese to join him in the commercial, Coke said.

Discover's "No, We Don't Charge Annual Fees" and "Yes, We're Accepted"

Discover's two 15-second spots, made with The Martin Agency, will run in the same commercial break during the Super Bowl with an ad running in between. Both feature a litany of pop-culture moments.

Donald Trump's "Stronger, Safer, More Prosperous"

President Donald Trump released one of his two 30-second Super Bowl ads Thursday, hours after presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg released his own Super Bowl ad about gun control. Trump's campaign said the other 30-second ad will not be released prior to the game.

Doritos' "The Cool Ranch"

Doritos features Lil Nas X and Sam Elliott (with a cameo from Billy Ray Cyrus) as they face-off Western movie-style doing the "Cool Ranch Dance" as "Old Town Road" plays. The brand worked with Goodby Silverstein & Partners on the spot.

Facebook's "Ready to Rock"

The social media network is pushing Facebook Groups as part of its ongoing "More Together" campaign. The spot features actor Sylvester Stallone and comedian Chris Rock.

Genesis' "Going Away Party"

Hyundai-owned Genesis will be running its first Super Bowl ad this year, starring Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. The two throw a going away party for "old luxury," making way for the "new luxury" of the GV80 SUV. The spot was made with Genesis' agency, Innocean. The brand re-cut its original ad to remove the appearance of a stationary helicopter, following a helicopter crash Sunday that killed retired NBA superstar Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna along with seven others.

GM's "Quiet Revolution"

General Motors' ad for the resurrection of the gas-guzzling Hummer SUV as an all-electric pickup under the GMC brand features NBA star LeBron James quietly shattering a glass backboard.

Google's "Loretta"

Google's 90-second "Loretta" spot tells the story of a man using his Google Assistant to help remember his wife. The commercial features the 85-year-old grandfather of a Google employee.

Heinz's "Find the Goodness"

Heinz thirty-second spot was directed by Roman Coppola and made with Wieden & Kennedy. The spot ties together four stories, like moving into a haunted house or meeting a significant others' parents who are "evil super villains") that cut away to show "The reassuring presence of a Heinz Ketchup bottle."

Hyundai's "Smaht Pahk"

Hyundai's Super Bowl spot leans on heavy Boston accents to describe a smart parking feature that lets drivers automatically park the car using a key fob. The automaker's spot features Chris Evans, John Krasinski, Rachel Dratch and David Ortiz.

Jeep's "Groundhog Day"

The 60-second commercial from the automaker features Bill Murray reprising his role as Phil Connors and reliving the same day over and over again as he did in the movie. The features the Jeep Gladiator, a pickup based off its iconic Jeep Wrangler SUV. Fiat Chrysler Chief Marketing Office Olivier Francois said much of the ad was unscripted.

Kia's "Tough Never Quits"

Kia's spot features Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, who was homeless and sometimes living out of a car as a child, giving encouragement to his younger self. The spot introduces Kia's Seltos SUV.

Little Caesars' "Best Thing Since Sliced Bread"

Little Caesars' Super Bowl debut imagines that its new delivery service renders a fictional sliced bread company obsolete. The commercial stars Rainn Wilson, best known for his role in "The Office."

Michelob Ultra's "6 for 6-Pack"

The Super Bowl spot for Michelob Ultra Pure Gold, the brand's organic beer, tells consumers if they buy a six-pack of the lager a portion of sales will go to farmers transitioning their farmland to organic.

Microsoft's "Be the One"

's Super Bowl commercial will celebrate San Francisco 49ers offensive assistant coach Katie Sowers, who on Sunday will become the first woman to coach in the big game.

Mike Bloomberg's "George"

Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg's 60-second Super Bowl focuses on one of the biggest issues in his campaign: gun control. The spot, titled "George," features Calandrian Simpson Kemp, whose son George Kemp Jr. was shot and killed in Richmond, Texas, in 2013 at age 20.

Mountain Dew Zero Sugar's "As Good As The Original"

This spot, starring Bryan Cranston and Tracee Ellis Ross (in her first Super Bowl role), puts a sugar-free spin on "The Shining."

New York Life's "Agape"

New York Life's 60-second spot is meant to celebrate the company's first 175 years in business and to kick off its "Love Takes Action" campaign. The spot describes four types of love recognized by the ancient Greeks, including "Agape," which it describes as "love as an action." The company says for its years in business it's been helping people act on their love.

NFL's "Inspire Change" with Anquan Boldin

The NFL's "Inspire Change" spot with retired NFL wide receiver Anquan Boldin, which premiered earlier this month during conference championship games, will run again as a 60-second commercial during the Super Bowl. Boldin tells the story about his cousin, Corey Jones, who was shot and killed by a police officer. The organization will also run another spot before kickoff.

Olay's "Make Space for Women"

skin care brand Olay's Super Bowl ad seeks to reach the NFL's wide base of female fans with its spot that features an all-female cast. The company worked with creative agency Badger & Winters on the ad, which is inspired by the first all-female space walk last year.

Pepsi's "Zero Sugar. Done Right."

Pepsi's spot for its Zero Sugar version features Missy Elliott and H.E.R. performing a rendition of the Rolling Stones' "Paint it Black" (with a subtle reference to Coca-Cola's red cans and the Pepsi Zero Sugar cans' black exterior). The spot was done with Goodby Silverstein & Partners.

Pop-Tarts' "Pretzel JVN-fomercial"

Jonathan Van Ness from "Queer Eye" (a self-proclaimed Pop-Tarts fan) stars in an infomercial-themed spot for a pretzel version of the toaster pastry. The brand worked with MRY on the spot, which will air during the second quarter.

Porsche's "The Heist"

Porsche will run its first Super Bowl spot since 1997 with a 60-second ad during the first quarter. The commercial will features a light-hearted car chase following someone stealing a Taycan Turbo S from the Porsche Museum in Stuttgart, Germany.

Pringles' "Rick and Morty Commercial"

Pringles spot this year stems from a partnership with Adult Swim's cartoon "Rick and Morty." The 30-second ad was made with WPP's Grey Group and will air during the second quarter of the game.

Quibi's "Bank Heist"

A thirty-second spot for Quibi shows bank robbers waiting for their getaway car — apparently, enough time to watch a short Quibi video. The streaming service is slated to launch in April.

Reese's Take 5's "Rock"

An extended cut of the brand's spot for the candy bar jokes its Take 5 is "The best bar you've never heard of."

Snickers' "Snickers Fixes the World"

The spot for the candy bar celebrates the tenth anniversary of the "You're Not You When You're Hungry" campaign. Only this time, it's the world that's not feeling like itself. The brand worked with BBDO on the spot. A shorter version of this extended cut is running in the game.

SodaStream's "SodaStream Discovers Water On Mars"

The maker of home seltzer machines released a one-minute version of its Super Bowl spot showing astronauts discovering water on Mars, prompting a celebration that quickly dies when someone ends up drinking the water after putting it in a SodaStream. Bill Nye and Alyssa Carson, an 18-year-old astrobiology student training to be part of the first crewed mission to Mars, are guest stars in the spot. The actual Super Bowl spot will run 30 seconds.

Squarespace's "Winona in Winona"

Squarespace's simple spot features Winona Ryder by the side of the road in Winona, Minnesota, making a website about, well, Winona. Apparently, this is the website.

T-Mobile's "Mama Tests 5G"

T-Mobile's 60-second spot features actor Anthony Anderson and his mother as she tests out T-Mobile's 5G network from different locations, updating him via video chat each time.

TurboTax's "All People Are Tax People Remix Extended"

TurboTax's tax-themed song explain the tax-filing process using the company's product. The company released an extended version of the spot, done with Wieden & Kennedy, Wednesday; a 45-second version airs during the second quarter.

Walmart's "Famous Visitors"

is running its first Super Bowl ad, a sixty-second spot featuring space-adjacent elements like Buzz Lightyear and the USS Enterprise from "Star Trek," who are picking up curbside at the retailer. (The tagline? "Walmart Pickup. It's out-of-this-world convenience.")

WeatherTech's "Lucky Dog"

This spot from WeatherTech features Scout, the dog owned by David MacNeil, the company's founder and CEO. Scout was diagnosed with cancer last summer and was treated at the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine. The ad directs viewers to donate to the veterinary school via its website.