5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

1. Dow set to open lower after wild swings in futures overnight

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., February 28, 2020. Brendan McDermid | Reuters

U.S. stock futures, which were way down and way up overnight, were pointing to a lower open on Monday after Wall Street's worst week since the 2008 financial crisis. Last week, concerns about the spread of the coronavirus and the economic impact of the outbreak knocked 3,500 points off the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq sank into a correction territory, defined by moves of 10% or more from recent highs. Since its intraday all-time high on Feb. 12, the Dow was 14% lower as of Friday's close. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were nearly 13% off their Feb. 19 intraday records. While Friday saw the Dow lose another 357 points, blue chips rallied in the final minutes of trading. The Dow had been off nearly 1,100 points earlier in Friday's session.

2. Bond yields hit new lows

3. Goldman Sachs sees 1% worth of Fed rate cuts this year

Goldman Sachs thinks the Fed will likely announce a 0.5% rate cut at, or even before, its March 17-18 meeting. Goldman then sees the Fed cutting another 0.5% later this year. The current fed funds rate range is pegged between 1.5% and 1.75%. The Fed reduced rates three times last year. On Friday afternoon, Chairman Jerome Powell said the coronavirus "poses evolving risks" and that officials "will use our tools and act as appropriate to support the economy." Former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh told CNBC on Friday the Fed and other global central banks should act in unison.

4. US reports two coronavirus deaths, both near Seattle; New York City confirms its first case

Worldwide coronavirus cases approached 90,000 overnight with 3,048 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins. While the vast number of cases and fatalities are still in China, where the virus originated, the U.S. confirmed its second coronavirus death over the weekend, both near Seattle. New York City reported its first coronavirus case Sunday night, a woman who recently traveled to Iran. Total U.S. cases were 86. Italy continues to have the most cases in Europe, around 1,600, while South Korea has the most cases outside China, at about 4,300. President Donald Trump tweeted Monday morning, "I am meeting with the major pharmaceutical companies today at the White House about progress on a vaccine and cure."

5. Reinvigorated Biden heads into Super Tuesday when Bloomberg goes on ballot for the first time