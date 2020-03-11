What to watch today: Dow to tank as wild market swings continue on coronavirus concerns

BY THE NUMBERS

Bank of America Securities cut its price target on Apple (AAPL) stock to $320 per share from $350, as it lowers earnings estimates. BofA predicts supply constraints for Apple to last until April or May due to virus-related labor shortages. Express (EXPR) reported adjusted quarterly earnings of 19 cents per share, a penny above estimates, with revenue also beating forecasts. However, comparable store sales did fall by 3%, more than the 2.7% drop predicted by analysts who were surveyed by Refinitiv, and the company is forecasting a larger-than-expected current quarter loss. DXC Technology (DXC) will sell its Medicaid services unit to private equity firm Veritas Capital for $5 billion in cash. DXC had said in November it would consider alternatives for the unit, so it could focus on enterprise technology solutions. Bank of America (BAC) chief technology officer Howard Boville has left the bank, according to a source who spoke to Reuters. He will not be replaced, with his duties split across the bank's various business segments.

