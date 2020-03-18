The money will run short for many Americans. Start planning now for when it happens

Woman wearing surgical mask for coronavirus isolation . Luca Lorenzelli | Getty Images

For those of us getting a tax refund this tax season, it is an ideal time to use it to feed an emergency fund. The size of that fund may need to be large, given the uncertainty. It is also useful to consider cheaper borrowing options, now that interest rates have decreased so much. For those of us with mortgages and plenty of equity in our homes, this may be the time to open a home equity line of credit. Using our property as collateral, this strategy will typically carry a lower rate of interest than other forms of borrowing, including personal loans. Be mindful, however, that in addition to upfront costs, there is a risk: Homeowners can lose their properties if they fail to pay back. This option was conceived for home improvements, but with discipline, it can be used to lower the cost of accessing funds. More information can be found here. Another way to take advantage of low interest rates is to refinance a mortgage. This can lead to lower monthly payments. Another strategy is to refinance to take out a bigger mortgage and use the difference to feed an emergency fund. It is important, however, to remember the fixed costs that come with refinancing, including fees and closing costs. Useful information is provided here. Taking care of our finances during challenging times enables us to stay financially healthy and reduce financial anxiety. While we practice social distance and spend more time at home, there are many resources we can tap to build our money-management knowledge. As the financial markets roil, our best investment may be in financial know-how. —Annamaria Lusardi, professor at George Washington University School of Business