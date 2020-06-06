A look back at a week of protests across the U.S. demanding justice and change for the killing of George Floyd

A man holds up his fist while hundreds of demonstrators march to protest against police brutality and the death of George Floyd, on June 2, 2020 in Washington, DC. Win McNamee | Getty Images

Following widespread protests last weekend, demonstrators continued to take to the streets in response to the police killing of George Floyd. Demanding an end to police brutality against black Americans, protesters gathered in cities across the country to stand against systemic racism. Here's a breakdown of what happened this week:

MONDAY JUNE 1

Exactly one week after Floyd's death, protests took place in major cities like San Francisco, Seattle and Dallas. However, one of the most notable demonstrations took place in Washington, D.C. amid remarks from President Donald Trump. After Trump threatened to deploy U.S. troops to end protests across the country under the Insurrection Act, he left the White House and crossed a public square to stand in front of St. John's Church while holding a bible for several minutes. In order to clear a path for Trump, law enforcement officials forcibly removed demonstrators using pepper spray and rubber bullets. Other cities experienced violence on Monday as four St. Louis police officers were struck by gunfire and the New York City Police Department arrested almost 700 people.

A protester screams in front of a row of police officers during a demonstration against the death of George Floyd at a park near the White House on June 1, 2020 in Washington, DC. Olivier Douliery | AFP via Getty Images

Terrence Floyd (C) attends a vigil where his brother George Floyd was killed by police one week ago on June 1, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Floyd called for peace and justice after his brother's death, thanking those who continue to protest and imploring people to cease the damage and destruction which has followed. Stephen Maturen | Getty Images

Denver Police officer Nate Magee chants with protesters marching during the fifth consecutive day of demonstrations in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd on June 1, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. Michael Ciaglo | Getty Images

A suspected looter carrying boxes of shoes run past National Guard soldiers in Hollywood, California, June 1, 2020, after a demonstration over the death of George Floyd. Robyn Beck | AFP | Getty Images

Demonstrators hold up placards protest outside of the White House, over the death of George Floyd in Washington D.C. on June 1, 2020. Jose Luis Magana | AFP | Getty Images

A demonstrator is doused with water and milk after being hit with pepper spray from law enforcement during a protest on June 1, 2020 in downtown Washington, DC. Drew Angerer | Getty Images

U.S. President Donald Trump poses with a bible outside St. John's Episcopal Church after a news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, June 1, 2020. Shawn Thew | Bloomberg | Getty Images

US President Donald Trump walks back to the White House escorted by the Secret Service after appearing outside of St John's Episcopal church across Lafayette Park in Washington, DC on June 1, 2020. Brendan Smialowski | AFP | Getty Images

TUESDAY JUNE 2

Protests continued on Tuesday even after citywide curfews began in places like Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. New York City even extended its 8 p.m. curfew for the rest of the week and the NYPD blocked more than 1,000 protesters attempting to cross a bridge from Brooklyn into Manhattan. The Pentagon also deployed 1,600 U.S. troops to the D.C. area, while Trump placed a wreath at a shrine in honor of Saint Pope John Paul II alongside first lady Melania Trump. Former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, gave a fiery speech criticizing Trump's response to the protests. "When peaceful protesters are dispersed by the order of the president from the doorstep of the people's house, the White House — using tear gas and flash grenades — in order to stage a photo op at a noble church, we can be forgiven for believing that the president is more interested in power than in principle," Biden said.

A demonstrator hugs a member of the National Guard during a march in response to George Floyd's death on June 2, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Brent Stirton | Getty Images

A protester waves a D.C. flag with Black Lives Matter spray painted on it next to a D.C. National Guard Humvee as protesters march through the streets during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody, on June 2, 2020, in Washington, D.C. Samuel Corum | Getty Images

A protester speaks in front of the California National Guard during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis Police custody, in Los Angeles, California, June 2, 2020. Kyle Grillot | AFP | Getty Images

Members of the D.C. National Guard stand on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial monitoring demonstrators during a peaceful protest against police brutality and the death of George Floyd, on June 2, 2020 in Washington, DC. Win McNamee | Getty Images

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump pose during a visit to the Saint John Paul II National Shrine in Washington, U.S., June 2, 2020. Tom Brenner | Reuters

A priest holds protest signs reading "Jesus Is Lord Not Trump" and "The Way of Jesue is Non-violent" as demonstrators protest while President Donald Trump visits the nearby Saint John Paul II National Shrine, while protests continue against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Washington, U.S., June 2, 2020. Kevin Lemarque | Reuters

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks during an event in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. June 2, 2020. Joshua Robert | Reuters

A man walks past a boarded up shop, after the unrest from the past few nights, in downtown Washington, DC on June 2, 2020. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds | AFP | Getty Images

WEDNESDAY JUNE 3

Demonstrations were notably quieter on Wednesday and included Quincy Mason Floyd visiting the site in Minneapolis where his father was killed. The three former Minneapolis police officers present when Floyd was restrained will be criminally charged in connection with his death, court records showed Wednesday. Ex-police officer Derek Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes during the arrest, had his charges increased from third-degree murder to second-degree murder.

Demonstrators march down Pennsylvania Avenue near the Trump International Hotel during a protest against police brutality and the death of George Floyd, on June 3, 2020 in Washington, DC. Tasos Katopodis | Getty Images

George Floyd's son, Quincy Mason Floyd (C R) and family Attorney Ben Crump (C L) and other family members visit on June 3, 2020, the site where George Floyd died in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Kerem Yucel | AFP | Getty Images

A protesters leans on a wall near the White House to protest the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis on June 3, 2020 in Washington, DC. Olivier Doulliery | AFP | Getty Images

Protesters cross Morrison Bridge while rallying against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Portland, Oregon, U.S. June 3, 2020. Picture taken with a drone. Terray Sylvester | Reuters

Police arrest a man suspected of looting outside a Gucci store on West Broadway, New York on June 3, 2020. Dan Mangan | CNBC

Two religious men walk by National Guard Soldiers stationed in the city during a "Black Lives Matter" rally and march, in response to the death of George Floyd and other victims of Police Racism across the US, in Boston, Massachusetts on June 3, 2020. Joseph Prezioso | AFP | Getty Images

Demonstrators stand in front of D.C. National Guard and other law law enforcement officers during a peaceful protest against police brutality and the death of George Floyd, on June 3, 2020 in Washington, DC. Alex Wong | Getty Images

Former Minneapolis police officers (L to R) Tou Thao, Thomas Lane, Alexander Kueng

THURSDAY JUNE 4

A memorial service for Floyd took place Thursday in Minneapolis and featured fond remembrances from friends and family. Floyd's funeral will take place in his hometown of Houston on Tuesday. "He was teaching us how to be a man because he was in this world before us," Rodney Floyd, George Floyd's youngest brother, said at the service. "I want you guys to know that he would stand up against any injustice anywhere." Streamed live to the public, the service included a eulogy delivered by civil rights leader Al Sharpton, who announced that a march against police violence will take place in Washington, D.C. in August, on the anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington. Protests also continued across the country and CDC Director Robert Redfield warned lawmakers that these demonstrations could be "a seeding event" for more Covid-19 outbreaks. There have also been more than 10,000 arrests at these protests, according to a report from the Associated Press.

At sunrise, a soldier keeps watch at the Lincoln Memorial after a night of protests over the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd in Washington, U.S., June 4, 2020. Kevin Lemarque | Reuters

From left, Sens. Tim Kaine, D-Va., Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., and Michael Bennet, D-Colo., kneel during a moment of silence with Senate Democrats to protest the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor and other victims of racial injustice in the Capitols Emancipation Hall on Thursday, June 4, 2020. The 8 minutes and 46 action represented the amount of time Floyd was pinned to the ground by Minneapolis police officers. Tom Williams | CQ Roll Call | Getty Images

While making their way to their posts for the day, members of an airborne military unit tasked with crowd control move up 15th Street outside the U.S. Treasury Building June 4, 2020 in Washington, DC. Win McNamee | Getty Images

The remains of George Floyd are taken to a memorial service in his honor on June 4, 2020, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Kerem Yucel | AFP | Getty Images

The remains of George Floyd await a memorial service in his honor on June 4, 2020, at North Central University's Frank J. Lindquist Sanctuary in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Kerem Yucel | AFP | Getty Images

Human rights advocate Martin Luther King III and family show their respect to the remains of George Floyd awaiting a memorial service in his honor on June 4, 2020, at North Central University's Frank J. Lindquist Sanctuary in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Kerem Yucel | AFP | Getty Images

Philonise Floyd speaks during a memorial service for his brother George Floyd following his death in Minneapolis police custody, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., June 4, 2020. Lucas Jackson | Reuters

Reverend Al Sharpton speaks during a memorial service for George Floyd following his death in Minneapolis police custody, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., June 4, 2020. Lucas Jackson | Reuters

Terrence Floyd, brother of George Floyd (C front) raises his fist after speaking at a memorial service for his brother at Cadman Plaza in Brooklyn, New York on June 4,2020. Timothy A. Clary | AFP | Getty Images

People walk over the Brooklyn Bridge following a memorial service for George Floyd, the man killed by a Minneapolis police officer in Brooklyn’s Cadman Plaza Park on June 04, 2020 in New York City. Justin Heiman | Getty Images

People gather at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial during a peaceful protest against police brutality and the death of George Floyd, on June 4, 2020 in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer | Getty Images

George Floyd's casket is wheeled to a hearse after a memorial service at North Central University on June 4, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Stephen Maturen | Getty Images

FRIDAY JUNE 5

The words "Black Lives Matter" were painted on 16th Street in Washington, D.C. with permission from the city on Friday. Mayor Muriel Bowser also asked Trump to remove "all extraordinary federal law enforcement and military presence" from the city. State leaders also took action on Friday. In Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz and Sen. Amy Klobuchar toured buildings damaged during protests in Minneapolis. California Gov. Gavin Newsom said that he would end state police training in the use of carotid restraints, a tactic similar to what was used on Floyd. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo praised the suspension of two police officers who pushed a 75-year-old man to the ground during a protest in Buffalo. It was also reported that voter registrations have surged following the protests in response to Floyd's death.

Demonstrators protest across the street from a Confederate memorabilia store, Friday, June 5, 2020, in Kennesaw, Ga. Mike Stewart | AP

People walk down 16th street after volunteers, with permission from the city, painted "Black Lives Matter" on the street near the White House on June 05, 2020 in Washington, DC. Tasos Katopodis | Getty Images

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Minnesota State Senator Jeff Hayden, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, and Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN) tour buildings damaged near East Lake Street during the protests and riots that followed the death of George Floyd on June 5, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Stephen Maturen | Getty Images

Nurses Chelsea Smith and Elizabeth Stocksdale embrace following 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence during a vigil at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, where many coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients have been treated, against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Boston, Massachusetts,June 5, 2020. Brian Snyder | Reuters

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz greets State Senator Jeff Hayden outside the Midtown Global Market on June 5, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Stephen Maturen | Getty Images

A book store is boarded following protests against the killing of George Floyd, on June 5, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Kerem Yucel | AFP | Getty Images

Demonstrators hold a Black Lives Matter sit-in to protest the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, outside the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., June 5, 2020. Joshua Roberts | Reuters