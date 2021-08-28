Biden has canceled $9.5 billion in student loan debt yet forgiveness for all isn't necessarily coming

A college graduate calls their family on video to celebrate Kemal Yildirim | Getty Images

Playing catch up Still, headlines about forgiven student loan debt have popped up in recent months, adding to confusion and excitement for borrowers. There's been an uptick in loans canceled through borrower defense lately because the Biden administration is making up for lost time, according to Mayotte. Updated rules for the program were set to go into effect under former President Donald Trump but were delayed. Then, the former administration released its own regulations in July 2020, months before Trump left office. "They made it almost impossible for anyone to get relief and put on hold or stalled any applications in the pipeline," said Mayotte.

That changed when Biden came into office in 2021. He revived the program and quickly extended relief to thousands of borrowers. "There's a catching up that's going on right now on that front, and that likely will continue," said David Bergeron, a higher education expert who served as the acting assistant secretary for postsecondary education and the deputy assistant secretary for policy, planning and innovation at the U.S. Department of Education during the Obama administration.

What's next for broad student loan forgiveness Of course, the Biden administration is still working towards broader student loan debt forgiveness that would help millions struggling with repayment. The president is currently waiting on reports from the Education Department and the U.S. Department of Justice that will outline their thoughts on the legality of forgiving student loan debt through executive action. "The government is working through the process to do this the right way," said Will Sealy, co-founder and CEO of Summer, a company that helps borrowers simplify and save on student debt.