Here’s how to get a jump-start on the upcoming tax season

After last year's pandemic-related restrictions, many Americans are ready to embrace the holidays. But people should also invest a little time to get a jump-start on the upcoming tax season.

There are still opportunities to lower tax bills, such as 401(k) contributions, tax-loss harvesting, charitable giving or Roth individual retirement account conversions.

However, filers should also take steps to prevent headaches amid the recent flurry of tax law changes, according to advisors from CNBC's 2021 FA 100 list.

More from FA 100:

How to maximize year-end tax planning after a layoff or early retirement

Financial advisors struggle with putting their clients into cryptocurrencies

How to pick the best year-end charitable giving strategy

To begin, filers may explore their Online Account with the IRS to see tax balances, payments, copies of select notices and more.

Some taxpayers may opt for an Identity Protection PIN to prevent someone from filing a fraudulent return by Social Security number or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number.

"It's another way of protecting yourself from identity theft," said John Dahlin, director of tax at IFA Taxes, a division of Index Fund Advisors in Irvine, California, ranked No. 72 on the FA 100 list.