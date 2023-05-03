LIVE UPDATES
Stock futures fall after the Federal Reserve hikes rates and bank contagion fears return: Live updates
Stock futures fell after the Federal Reserve hiked rates by another 25 basis points and investors' fears of contagion in the regional bank space returned.
S&P 500 futures shed 0.46%. Nasdaq 100 futures declined 0.12%, and futures linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 158 points, or 0.47%.
Shares of PacWest tanked by more than 50% in after-hours trading. The decline came after Bloomberg, citing people familiar, reported that the California bank has been assessing strategic options, including a break up or a possible sale. Regional bank shares sold off hard, with Western Alliance tumbling nearly 30% and Zions Bancorporation dropping nearly 12%. Valley National Bancorp shed 12.5%.
There likely won't be a respite for the embattled regional banking sector until the Fed cuts interest rates, said Jeffrey Gundlach, CEO of DoubleLine. Since the closure of Silicon Valley Bank in March, First Republic has joined the ranks of failed institutions and was recently taken over by JPMorgan Chase.
"Leaving rates this high is going to continue this stress," Gundlach said on CNBC's "Closing Bell" Wednesday. "I believe with a very high degree of probability there's going to be further regional bank failures."
Indeed, as the Fed pushed through its 10th rate hike in this cycle and the central bank seemed to soften its language on future increases, Chair Jerome Powell said that it may be too soon to cut.
"We on the committee have a view that inflation is going to come down not so quickly," he said in his post-meeting press conference. "It will take some time, and in that world, if that forecast is broadly right, it would not be appropriate to cut rates and we won't cut rates."
Stocks closed lower on Wednesday, with the Dow shedding 270 points, or 0.8%, and the S&P 500 dropping 0.7%. The Nasdaq Composite lost roughly 0.5%.
Looming ahead are key economic reports that will inform the Fed's next steps from here. Initial jobless claims are due Thursday. Friday's main event will be April's payrolls report, which economists polled by Dow Jones predict will rise by 180,000.
In terms of earnings, investors will be watching Moderna, which issues results before the opening bell Thursday. Apple is slated to post earnings after the market's close, along with Lyft, DraftKings and Coinbase.
More investors expect a correction, according to the latest Investors Intelligence survey
The percentage of financial newsletter editors in the U.S. expecting a correction (short term weakness) in the stock market rose to 30.6% in the latest weekly survey, up from 26.4% last week.
Bullish opinion declined again, to 45.8% from 48.6% last week and 50.7% two weeks ago, which was the highest reading since November 2021, shortly before prices peaked in January 2022.
Bearish opinion narrowed as well, dropping to 23.6% from 25% last week.
Sentiment surveys are contrarian indicators. The more optimism found, the greater the risk in stocks. The greater the pessimism, the less risk.
PacWest tumbles after hours on report bank is weighing sale
PacWest Bancorp shares tumbled 57% in extended trading on Wednesday following a report that the bank is weighing strategic options, including a potential sale.
The regional bank has been assessing options, including a breakup or a capital raise, CNBC confirmed, according to one person familiar with the matter.
Bloomberg first reported the news late Wednesday.
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours
Check out the companies making headlines after hours:
- PacWest, Western Alliance, Comerica - Shares of PacWest plunged more than 50% in extended trading following a Bloomberg News report that the regional bank was exploring strategic options, including a potential sale. The news weighed on other mid-sized banks as well. Shares of Western Alliance dropped 27%. Valley National's shares slid 13%, and Comerica fell nearly 12%.
- SolarEdge Technologies — SolarEdge Technologies jumped about 9% after beating first-quarter expectations on the top and bottom lines. The firm reported adjusted earnings of $2.90 per share against a $1.92 estimate, on revenue of $944 million that topped a $933 million consensus, according to analysts polled by Refinitiv.
- Etsy — Etsy jumped 6.7% after beating first-quarter revenue expectations. The online marketplace focused on handmade goods reported revenue of $641 million, topping the estimate of $622 million, according to consensus data from Refinitiv. Per-share earnings of 53 cents matched expectations.
Stock futures open lower
