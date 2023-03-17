4 ways to get your finances in order this season, according to a financial expert

Welcome back to Money Made Easy, where we focus on simple ways to manage your finances and save money. In the latest installment of the series, CNBC Select Contributor and financial advisor Kristin Merrick walks us through her best tips for rethinking how you manage your money in 2023. Check out the full interview featured on TODAY in the video below and read on to see some of Merrick's best strategies.

Review your accounts, and how they're growing

Reviewing your savings accounts early in the year can help you make sure that they're growing as much as possible. Not only should you make sure you're meeting your savings goals, but you also want your money to grow as much as possible. Merrick suggests keeping your cash in a high-yield savings account. "You can actually earn some money," she says. CNBC Select's top picks for high-yield savings accounts include LendingClub's High-Yield Savings account, which earns a strong APY with no minimum balance requirements. To avoid fees, there's also Marcus by Goldman Sachs' High-Yield Online Savings account, which offers all the perks of a high-yield savings account without any monthly fees.

LendingClub High-Yield Savings Learn More LendingClub Bank, N.A., Member FDIC Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 4.25%

Minimum balance No minimum balance requirement after $100.00 to open the account

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions None

Excessive transactions fee None

Overdraft fees N/A

Offer checking account? Yes

Offer ATM card? Yes See our methodology, terms apply.

Marcus by Goldman Sachs High Yield Online Savings Learn More Goldman Sachs Bank USA is a Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 3.75%

Minimum balance None to open; $1 to earn interest

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions At this time, there is no limit to the number of withdrawals or transfers you can make from your online savings account.

Excessive transactions fee None

Overdraft fees N/A

Offer checking account? No

Offer ATM card? No See our methodology, terms apply. Pros No minimum balance (just $1 to earn interest)

No monthly fees

No limit on withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle

Easy-to-use mobile banking app

Offers no-fee personal loans Cons No option to add a checking account

No ATM access Learn More View More

Take a closer look at your spending

Review your subscriptions and expenses to free up extra money for saving and investing. Start by taking a look at your credit card statements and your bank accounts. "If you're getting charged for something you don't understand, look into it," Merrick says. For a more automated approach, using a budgeting app could help you trim your subscriptions. One of CNBC Select's best budgeting apps, PocketGuard, can find subscriptions you didn't know you had and help you cancel them. You can also enlist the help of a bill negotiation service to negotiate down fees and subscription charges.

Check up on your credit

Experian Dark Web Scan + Credit Monitoring Learn More On Experian's secure site Cost Free

Credit bureaus monitored Experian

Credit scoring model used FICO®

Dark web scan Yes, one-time only

Identity insurance No Terms apply.

Your credit report is equally important to stay on top of. A credit report is a statement with all the information about the credit you're using, your payment history, and all of your personal information. "Maybe somebody took out credit in your name, and you don't know," Merrick says. "This is how you know." While there are a number of ways to get a copy of your credit report, annualcreditreport.com is authorized by federal law to provide your report for free.

Plan your summer travels and save

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card Learn More Information about the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 5X miles on hotel and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, 2X miles per dollar on every other purchase

Welcome bonus Earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $95

Intro APR N/A for purchases and balance transfers

Regular APR 20.24% - 28.24% variable

Balance transfer fee 0% at the regular transfer APR

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

The Platinum Card® from American Express Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year, 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel, 1X points on all other eligible purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 80,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $6,000 on purchases on the Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership.

Annual fee $695

Intro APR None

Regular APR See Pay Over Time APR

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit Needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

Subscribe to the Select Newsletter! Our best selections in your inbox. Shopping recommendations that help upgrade your life, delivered weekly. Sign-up here.

Bottom line

A new season means yet another reason to take a step back and check in on your finances. Merrick recommends checking in on your savings accounts to make sure they're earning and growing as much as possible. Next, take a look at your credit report and trim any unnecessary subscriptions. Finally, book your summer travel in advance, and take advantage of credit card rewards as you plan. Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.