Insurance for leased versus owned car: What you need to know

The difference between leasing and buying a car

While leasing and financing a car both involve putting money down and making monthly payments, lease payments are usually lower than car loan payments. That's because a lease is for a set term, most commonly for three years. When the term ends, the vehicle is returned to the dealer. In the fourth quarter of 2023, the average lease payment was $606, according to Experian, while the average car loan installment was $738. When your lease term is over, you can walk away, renew the lease or pay for the residual value of the car (with a lease buyout loan, if you need). When you buy a car, you can either pay cash in full or take out a car loan. If you choose to finance your vehicle, you'll put a portion down and make monthly payments plus interest to cover the rest.



When your payments are done, you'll own the car free and clear.

What type of insurance do I need for a leased car?

Most lease contracts require the lessee to take out full coverage auto insurance, which bundles: Collision coverage : This pays for damages to your car caused by colliding with another vehicle or object, like a mailbox or guardrail.

This pays for damages to your car caused by colliding with another vehicle or object, like a mailbox or guardrail. Comprehensive coverage : This pays for damage not caused by a collision — like theft, vandalism or an animal encounter.

This pays for damage not caused by a collision — like theft, vandalism or an animal encounter. Liability coverage: This pays for medical expenses and property repairs due to damage caused by your vehicle. Most states mandate some type of liability coverage, though leasing companies may require higher limits. You may also need a separate gap insurance policy, otherwise known as guaranteed asset protection coverage. Since most cars lose 20% of their value in the first year, according to Kelley Blue Book, you could quickly find yourself owing more on your loan or lease than you'd get from a standard policy if the vehicle is stolen or totaled. Gap insurance can make up that difference. You may be able to get a gap insurance policy from your car dealer, but according to the Insurance Information Institute (III), insurance companies typically charge lower rates. "In some cases, it's included in the lease payment already," Kelley Blue Book executive editor Brian Moody told CNBC Select.

How much is insurance on a leased car?

In February 2024, full coverage car insurance cost about $2,545 a year, according to Bankrate data, or about $212 per month. Adding gap insurance to collision and comprehensive coverage adds about $20 a year to the annual premium, according to the III.

Does it cost more to insure a leased car?

Since a leased car always belongs to the dealer, you'll have to keep full coverage for the duration of your lease. If you've financed your car, you'll most likely have to take out full coverage, as well, but your dealer may require higher liability limits on a leased car, according to III. And once you've paid off a car loan, you can drop full coverage in favor of minimal liability insurance. That's something to consider if your car depreciates to the point that it's worth less than ten times your monthly premium. The average cost of a minimum liability insurance policy is only $741 a year, according to Bankrate, or about $62 a month. Whatever kind of policy you need, Geico is a top pick for budget-minded drivers, with low rates and 16 discounts — including up to 22% off for good drivers who have gone five years without an accident.

Should I lease or buy a car?

Whether to lease or buy depends on a lot of factors, including your personal preferences and financial situation. Lease payments tend to be lower than loan payments, but you won't own the vehicle when the lease is over the way you would when you finish paying off your car loan. And, since you don't own it, you have to keep a leased car in excellent condition or hit with fee for dings, scratches or stains when at the end of the lease. A lease contract also includes an annual allotment of miles — usually between 12,000 and 15,000 — with excess mileage costing an average of between $0.10 to $0.25 per mile.



Most leases are for three years or less, so it might be an attractive option if you prefer driving a new car or you don't want to deal with the maintenance issues that mount as a vehicle gets older. New cars usually have bumper-to-bumper warranties that last long enough to cover a lease term. Since it's rare for banks and traditional lenders to offer a car lease loan, you would need to work with your dealership or a specialized auto-financing company to finance a car lease. If you decide to buy, the car-loan marketplace MyAutoloan has options for those with FICO scores as low as 575. Applicants can review up to four prequalified offers without their credit taking a hit.

FAQs Is car insurance higher on leased cars? Whether you lease or take out a loan you'll need full coverage insurance, but dealerships generally require higher liability limits. Once you pay off a loan (or if you pay cash), you can switch to minimum liability insurance, which is significantly less expensive. Do car leases include insurance? The cost of full coverage auto insurance is not included in the terms of your lease. Some dealers may include gap insurance, however. Do I need gap insurance for a leased car? Gap insurance is typically required for a leased car.

Bottom line

Both leased and financed cars usually require full coverage auto insurance. But because coverage requirements for leased vehicles are greater, you'll probably end up paying more.



The monthly payments on a lease, however, are usually lower.

