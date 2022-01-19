Chase to launch Instacart co-branded credit card

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

Since June 2020, Chase and Instacart have partnered to offer benefits to Chase cardholders, including complimentary Instacart Express membership and discounts. On Wednesday, the bank and food delivery service announced that they would be launching an Instacart co-branded credit card. The Instacart Mastercard® credit card will be the first co-branded card offered by a food delivery service. The card will give consumers the ability to earn accelerated points on Instacart purchases and give several other benefits, perks and savings. A joint press release states the card will be released to the public sometime this year. Here's what you need to know about the new card offering, and what benefits are currently available to Chase cardholders.

Chase announces Instacart Mastercard credit card

This announcement comes at a ripe time for grocery delivery. According to a recent survey from PowerReviews of 8,000 U.S. grocery shoppers, 73% of respondents had purchased grocery items online within the most recent three months of being surveyed. In 2017, that number was a modest 17%. As we approach the two-year mark of the first pandemic lockdowns, Americans have clearly adopted the stay-at-home shopping model, and this new credit card announcement is a bet that habit won't change. Select learned that while the card is being announced today, the details of the card, including spending categories and benefits, will be released later this year. However, we do know the card is a World Elite Mastercard®. This means cardholders will have complimentary 24/7 concierge service, cell phone protection, Shoprunner benefits and access to Priceless® experiences. But if you're already using Instacart regularly, you may benefit from the perks offered on other Chase credit cards.

Chase cards that qualify for Instacart Express

There are several dozen Chase credit cards that offer a complimentary membership to Instacart Express, which is the subscription model offering free delivery on Instacart orders over $35 and reduced service fees. Through Jan. 31, 2022 customers who sign up for an Instacart Express membership with an eligible Chase credit card can receive a free membership until April 30, 2022, and $10 off their next order of $35 or more. Once the free Express membership ends, the account auto-renews into an annual membership ($99 annually) on April 30, 2022, unless you cancel beforehand. Here are two cards we recommend based on the welcome offers and excellent rewards you can earn with each. Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card The Chase Sapphire Preferred is a great travel rewards credit card that offers a great sign-up bonus, along with bonus points on travel, dining. Plus it earns 3X points per dollar spent on online grocery purchases, including Instacart. The card has a $95 annual fee.

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards $50 annual Ultimate Rewards Hotel Credit, 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3X points on dining, 2X points on all other travel purchases, 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022, and 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 15.99% to 22.99% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Chase Freedom Unlimited® The Chase Freedom Unlimited card is a valuable cash-back credit card that earns rewards in specific categories. As you spend on the card, you can earn 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3% on dining at restaurants (including takeout) and drugstores and 1.5% on all other purchases on up to $20,000 spent in the first year. In addition, the card comes with a 0% intro APR offer on purchases and balance transfers for the first 15 months of card membership (variable APR of 14.99%–23.74% afterward). The card doesn't have an annual fee.

Chase Freedom Unlimited® Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn an extra 1.5% on everything you buy (on up to $20,000 spent in the first year) - worth up to $300 cash back. That's 6.5% on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 4.5% on dining and drugstores, and 3% on all other purchases.

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers

Regular APR 14.99% to 23.74% variable

Balance transfer fee Intro fee of either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater, on transfers made within 60 days of account opening. After that, either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good Terms apply.

Bottom line

This new card announcement isn't a shock as grocery delivery has skyrocketed in popularity. However, the convenience of grocery delivery comes at a cost. It's known that Instacart can upcharge on the items you order. For example, a gallon of milk may be $4 in the store, but you may pay $5 for that same gallon when ordering through the platform. And it's also customary to tip your Instacart drivers for their services. If you enjoy shopping online for your groceries, you may ordering online and picking up the groceries yourself to save money. In many cases, this service is offered at no additional charge to you. Don't forget to use a credit card that earns bonus points or cash back on grocery purchases. But if you value your time more than the premium of using Instacart, you may want to keep your eye out this year for this new credit card offering.

