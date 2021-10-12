Our top picks of timely offers from our partners

Chase announces Instacart Express benefit for most cardholders, including $10 discount

Chase cardholders can activate a free Instacart Express membership good through April 2022.

Brett Holzhauer@brett_holzhauer
Sinenkiy | iStock | Getty Images
Chase announced a new partnership with grocery-delivery service Instacart. Most Chase credit cardholders can now enjoy complimentary Instacart Express membership until April 2022 as well as a $10 $10 discount on your next Instacart order of $35 or more (exclusions apply).

As more people have started taking advantage of the convenience of grocery and food delivery during the pandemic, many card issuers are responding by offering additional perks to their customers.

Here's what you need to know about the Chase/Instacart benefit and how to sign-up.

Chase announces Instacart Express membership

There are a wide range of Chase cards that are eligible for this offer, including:

How to sign up for Instacart Express

If your Chase credit card is on the list of eligible cards, follow these steps to claim your free Instacart Express membership:

  1. Login or sign up for an account at Instacart.com
  2. Click this link here to activate your membership
  3. The $10 discount will be added to your account and applied to the total purchase price for your next order of $35 or more (exclusions apply). You must pay with your qualifying Chase card.

With the free membership to Instacart Express, you get the following benefits:

  • Free delivery on orders over $35
  • Reduced service fees
  • If you order from multiple stores in one order, you will not incur extra fees

Instacart claims you will save an average of $7 per order with Instacart Express.

Things to keep in mind

Th Instacart benefit is good until April 30, 2022. On that date, your card will be charged $99 to auto-renew the membership for the following year.

If you want to avoid this, you can set up your account so it cancels before the autorenewal:

  • Go to menu and click Instacart Express
  • Click cancel membership
  • Follow the prompts to end the membership until you get to the "confirm membership cancellation" page
  • There will be a red button indicating to end the membership on Apr. 30

Chase cards that qualify for Instacart Express

There are 41 different Chase credit cards that qualify for this great benefit. However, here are two cards we recommend based on the welcome offers and excellent rewards programs.

Chase Sapphire Preferred®

The Chase Sapphire Preferred is a great travel rewards credit card that comes with a valuable welcome offer of Chase Ultimate Rewards, along with 3X points per dollar spent on online grocery purchases like Instacart Express. The card has a $95 annual fee.

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

Learn More
On Chase's secure site

  • Rewards

    $50 annual Ultimate Rewards Hotel Credit, 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3X points on dining, 2X points on all other travel purchases, 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022, and 1X points on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening

  • Annual fee

    $95

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    15.99% to 22.99% variable on purchases and balance transfers

  • Balance transfer fee

    Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

  • Foreign transaction fee

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

Terms apply.

 

Chase Freedom Unlimited®

The Chase Freedom Unlimited card is a useful cash-back credit card that earns rewards in specific categories. Cardholders can earn 5% cash back on grocery store purchases (not including Target® or Walmart® purchases) on up to $12,000 spent in the first year, 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3% on dining (including takeout) and drugstores and 1.5% on all other purchases. The card does not have an annual fee.

Chase Freedom Unlimited®

Learn More
On Chase's secure site

  • Rewards

    Earn 5% cash back on grocery store purchases (not including Target® or Walmart® purchases) on up to $12,000 spent in the first year, 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3% on dining (including takeout) and drugstores and 1.5% on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    $200 cash back after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening

  • Annual fee

    $0

  • Intro APR

    0% for the first 15 months on purchases

  • Regular APR

    14.99% to 23.74% variable on purchases and balance transfers

  • Balance transfer fee

    Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

  • Foreign transaction fee

    3% of each transaction in U.S. dollars

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

Terms apply.

Bottom line

Instacart offers delivery from a myriad of stores, including Walmart, Costco, Bed Bath and Beyond, Petco and more. And with many Chase credit cards offering Instacart Express for free, it can give you additional savings and added convenience.

However, while this service is complimentary, remember that the items purchased through Instacart are not the same price you would pay going to the store yourself. It's a premium service, but sometimes your time and convenience can be worth the extra money.

