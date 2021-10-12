Our top picks of timely offers from our partnersMore details
Chase announces Instacart Express benefit for most cardholders, including $10 discount
Chase cardholders can activate a free Instacart Express membership good through April 2022.
Chase announced a new partnership with grocery-delivery service Instacart. Most Chase credit cardholders can now enjoy complimentary Instacart Express membership until April 2022 as well as a $10 $10 discount on your next Instacart order of $35 or more (exclusions apply).
As more people have started taking advantage of the convenience of grocery and food delivery during the pandemic, many card issuers are responding by offering additional perks to their customers.
Here's what you need to know about the Chase/Instacart benefit and how to sign-up.
Chase announces Instacart Express membership
There are a wide range of Chase cards that are eligible for this offer, including:
- Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
- Chase Sapphire Reserve®
- Chase Freedom cards (Chase Freedom Unlimited®, Chase Freedom® Student and Chase Freedom Flex℠)
- J.P. Morgan Reserve card
- Aer Lingus Visa Signature® Card
- British Airways Visa Signature® Card
- Disney cards (Disney® Premier Visa® Card and Disney® Visa® Card)
- World of Hyatt Credit Card
- Iberia Visa Signature® Card
- IHG® cards (IHG® Rewards Club Premier Credit Card, Select Credit Card, IHG® Rewards Club Traveler Credit Card and Classic Credit Card)
- Marriott Bonvoy cards (Premier Credit Card, Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card and Marriott Bonvoy Bold® Credit Card)
- The Ritz-Carlton™ Credit Card
- Southwest cards (Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card, Employee Credit Card, Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card, Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card and Southwest Rapid Rewards® Performance Business Credit Card)
- Starbucks® Rewards Visa® Card
- United Airlines credit cards (Club℠ Card, Presidential Plus℠ Card, Select Card, United MileagePlus® Card and United℠ Explorer Card)
How to sign up for Instacart Express
If your Chase credit card is on the list of eligible cards, follow these steps to claim your free Instacart Express membership:
- Login or sign up for an account at Instacart.com
- Click this link here to activate your membership
- The $10 discount will be added to your account and applied to the total purchase price for your next order of $35 or more (exclusions apply). You must pay with your qualifying Chase card.
With the free membership to Instacart Express, you get the following benefits:
- Free delivery on orders over $35
- Reduced service fees
- If you order from multiple stores in one order, you will not incur extra fees
Instacart claims you will save an average of $7 per order with Instacart Express.
Things to keep in mind
Th Instacart benefit is good until April 30, 2022. On that date, your card will be charged $99 to auto-renew the membership for the following year.
If you want to avoid this, you can set up your account so it cancels before the autorenewal:
- Go to menu and click Instacart Express
- Click cancel membership
- Follow the prompts to end the membership until you get to the "confirm membership cancellation" page
- There will be a red button indicating to end the membership on Apr. 30
Chase cards that qualify for Instacart Express
There are 41 different Chase credit cards that qualify for this great benefit. However, here are two cards we recommend based on the welcome offers and excellent rewards programs.
Chase Sapphire Preferred®
The Chase Sapphire Preferred is a great travel rewards credit card that comes with a valuable welcome offer of Chase Ultimate Rewards, along with 3X points per dollar spent on online grocery purchases like Instacart Express. The card has a $95 annual fee.
Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
Rewards
$50 annual Ultimate Rewards Hotel Credit, 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3X points on dining, 2X points on all other travel purchases, 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022, and 1X points on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening
Annual fee
$95
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
15.99% to 22.99% variable on purchases and balance transfers
Balance transfer fee
Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
Terms apply.
Chase Freedom Unlimited®
The Chase Freedom Unlimited card is a useful cash-back credit card that earns rewards in specific categories. Cardholders can earn 5% cash back on grocery store purchases (not including Target® or Walmart® purchases) on up to $12,000 spent in the first year, 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3% on dining (including takeout) and drugstores and 1.5% on all other purchases. The card does not have an annual fee.
Chase Freedom Unlimited®
Rewards
Earn 5% cash back on grocery store purchases (not including Target® or Walmart® purchases) on up to $12,000 spent in the first year, 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3% on dining (including takeout) and drugstores and 1.5% on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
$200 cash back after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Annual fee
$0
Intro APR
0% for the first 15 months on purchases
Regular APR
14.99% to 23.74% variable on purchases and balance transfers
Balance transfer fee
Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
Foreign transaction fee
3% of each transaction in U.S. dollars
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
Terms apply.
Bottom line
Instacart offers delivery from a myriad of stores, including Walmart, Costco, Bed Bath and Beyond, Petco and more. And with many Chase credit cards offering Instacart Express for free, it can give you additional savings and added convenience.
However, while this service is complimentary, remember that the items purchased through Instacart are not the same price you would pay going to the store yourself. It's a premium service, but sometimes your time and convenience can be worth the extra money.
