Chase announces Instacart Express benefit for most cardholders, including $10 discount

Chase announced a new partnership with grocery-delivery service Instacart. Most Chase credit cardholders can now enjoy complimentary Instacart Express membership until April 2022 as well as a $10 $10 discount on your next Instacart order of $35 or more (exclusions apply). As more people have started taking advantage of the convenience of grocery and food delivery during the pandemic, many card issuers are responding by offering additional perks to their customers. Here's what you need to know about the Chase/Instacart benefit and how to sign-up.

Chase announces Instacart Express membership

How to sign up for Instacart Express If your Chase credit card is on the list of eligible cards, follow these steps to claim your free Instacart Express membership: Login or sign up for an account at Instacart.com Click this link here to activate your membership The $10 discount will be added to your account and applied to the total purchase price for your next order of $35 or more (exclusions apply). You must pay with your qualifying Chase card. With the free membership to Instacart Express, you get the following benefits: Free delivery on orders over $35

Reduced service fees

If you order from multiple stores in one order, you will not incur extra fees Instacart claims you will save an average of $7 per order with Instacart Express.

Things to keep in mind

Th Instacart benefit is good until April 30, 2022. On that date, your card will be charged $99 to auto-renew the membership for the following year. If you want to avoid this, you can set up your account so it cancels before the autorenewal: Go to menu and click Instacart Express

Click cancel membership

Follow the prompts to end the membership until you get to the "confirm membership cancellation" page

There will be a red button indicating to end the membership on Apr. 30

Chase cards that qualify for Instacart Express

There are 41 different Chase credit cards that qualify for this great benefit. However, here are two cards we recommend based on the welcome offers and excellent rewards programs. Chase Sapphire Preferred® The Chase Sapphire Preferred is a great travel rewards credit card that comes with a valuable welcome offer of Chase Ultimate Rewards, along with 3X points per dollar spent on online grocery purchases like Instacart Express. The card has a $95 annual fee.

Chase Freedom Unlimited® The Chase Freedom Unlimited card is a useful cash-back credit card that earns rewards in specific categories. Cardholders can earn 5% cash back on grocery store purchases (not including Target® or Walmart® purchases) on up to $12,000 spent in the first year, 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3% on dining (including takeout) and drugstores and 1.5% on all other purchases. The card does not have an annual fee.

Bottom line

Instacart offers delivery from a myriad of stores, including Walmart, Costco, Bed Bath and Beyond, Petco and more. And with many Chase credit cards offering Instacart Express for free, it can give you additional savings and added convenience. However, while this service is complimentary, remember that the items purchased through Instacart are not the same price you would pay going to the store yourself. It's a premium service, but sometimes your time and convenience can be worth the extra money.

