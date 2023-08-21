7 common ways a divorce can change your personal finances

Divorce can disrupt nearly everything in life, but many couples underestimate just how much it will reshape their finances. "There are three aspects of your divorce that you need to deal with: emotional, legal and financial," says Amy Colton, a Texas-based Certified Divorce Financial Analyst® and founder of Your Divorce Made Simple. "And for some reason, the financial piece seems to be the one that's neglected the most." CNBC Select spoke with four financial experts about what soon-to-be divorcees should know and how they can make uncoupling as cost-effective as possible.

What we'll cover

How a divorce can change your personal finances

From the moment you and your spouse say "I do," everything the two of you earn is considered part of a marital estate, unless those earnings are protected by a prenuptial agreement or held in a trust, says Victoria Kirilloff, a California-based Certified Divorce Financial Analyst® and founder of Divorce Analytics. So, if you don't have a prenup, everything is on the table when you or your spouse initiate a divorce. That's why the first financial step of any divorce is creating a balance sheet, or a list of all your assets, says Chad Willardson, a California-based Certified Financial Fiduciary® and the founder of Pacific Capital. CNBC Select recommends meeting with a financial advisor during or after your divorce to get your feet back on the ground, because your divorce could affect each of the following:

1. Your monthly budget

In a typical divorce, half of your income streams will disappear since a two-income household will become a one-income household. So, if you weren't earning any money when you were married, and you were dependent on your spouse's income, then you could be stepping into a zero-income household, unless you have certain circumstances that may entitle you to receive a portion of your spouse's income after the divorce. Willardson pointed to a statistic from the Government Accountability Office which reports that, after a divorce, a woman's household income drops by an average of 41%, almost twice the income drop experienced by men. The division of your marital assets will likely thrust your personal finances into a new era, and you'll likely need to adjust your budget accordingly. "Alimony and spousal maintenance are going the way of the dinosaur," says Nancy Hetrick, an Arizona-based Certified Divorce Financial Analyst® and the founder of Smarter Divorce Solutions. "The vast majority of states now only award alimony on a rehabilitative basis." In other words, if you're of working age, most states now expect you to reenter the workforce after a divorce if you've been a stay-at-home spouse, says Hetrick. Still, a few states like California are still very pro-spousal support, says Colton. While you're much less likely to pay or to receive spousal support than you were twenty years ago, child support is still a widely expected cost of divorce. Child support payments vary widely from state to state, but according to Custody X Change, the average child support payment in America is more than $700/month. To put it simply, regardless of your financial position during a marriage, you'll likely have less money coming into your household after a divorce, and you may not be able to afford all the things you used to when you were married. A budgeting app can help you understand the new lay of your financial landscape — some of our favorites include Mint and You Need a Budget.

Mint Learn More Information about Mint has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by Mint prior to publication. Cost Free

Standout features Shows income, expenses, savings goals, credit score, investments, net worth

Categorizes your expenses Yes, but users can modify

Links to accounts Yes, bank and credit cards

Availability Offered in both the App Store (for iOS) and on Google Play (for Android)

Security features Verisign scanning, multi-factor authentication and Touch ID mobile access Terms apply.

You Need a Budget (YNAB) Learn More Information about You Need a Budget (YNAB) has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by YNAB prior to publication. Cost 34-day free trial then $99 per year or $14.99 per month (students who provide proof of enrollment get 12 months free)

Standout features Instead of using traditional budgeting buckets, users allocate every dollar they earn to something (known as the "zero-based budgeting system" where no dollar is unaccounted for). Every dollar is assigned a "job," whether it's to go toward bills, savings, investments, etc.

Categorizes your expenses No

Links to accounts Yes, bank and credit cards

Availability Offered in both the App Store (for iOS) and on Google Play (for Android)

Security features Encrypted data, accredited data centers, third-party audits and more Terms apply.

2. Your credit score

Experian Dark Web Scan + Credit Monitoring Learn More On Experian's secure site Cost Free

Credit bureaus monitored Experian

Credit scoring model used FICO®

Dark web scan Yes, one-time only

Identity insurance No Terms apply.

To limit your divorce's impact on your credit score, consider freezing your credit. This way, new credit can't be approved under your name while you go through your divorce, preventing a spiteful ex-spouse from taking out "revenge debt" in your name. You should also close joint accounts, though be aware this will affect your credit utilization ratio and subsequently your credit score. Hetrick recommends having a credit card in your name long before a potential divorce. Not only will this help you establish a source of credit solely in your name, it also guards against the possibility that your spouse could cut you off financially at the onset of the divorce.

3. Your retirement portfolio

Betterment Learn More Minimum deposit and balance Minimum deposit and balance requirements may vary depending on the investment vehicle selected. For example, Betterment doesn't require clients to maintain a minimum investment account balance, but there is a ACH deposit minimum of $10. Premium Investing requires a $100,000 minimum balance.

Fees Fees may vary depending on the investment vehicle selected, account balances, etc. Click here for details.

Investment vehicles Robo-advisor: Betterment Digital Investing IRA: Betterment Traditional, Roth and SEP IRAs 401(k): Betterment 401(k) for employers

Investment options Stocks, bonds, ETFs and cash

Educational resources Betterment offers retirement and other education materials Terms apply. Does not apply to crypto asset portfolios.

Wealthfront Learn More Minimum deposit and balance Minimum deposit and balance requirements may vary depending on the investment vehicle selected. $500 minimum deposit for investment accounts

Fees Fees may vary depending on the investment vehicle selected. Zero account, transfer, trading or commission fees (fund ratios may apply). Wealthfront annual management advisory fee is 0.25% of your account balance

Bonus None

Investment vehicles Robo-advisor: Wealthfront Automated Investing IRA: Wealthfront Traditional, Roth, SEP and Rollover IRAs Other: Wealthfront 529 College Savings

Investment options Stocks, bonds, ETFs and cash. Additional asset classes to your portfolio include real estate, natural resources and dividend stocks

Educational resources Offers free financial planning for college planning, retirement and homebuying Terms apply.

4. Your taxes

Changing how you file your regular income taxes – single or jointly, with or without dependents, depending on custody arrangement – significantly changes your tax payment, Willardson says. "When you're married, you get a great deduction. I mean that you pay pennies, it seems like, on the dollar compared to having a single-filer status," Kirilloff says. In 2013, The Atlantic reported that a single woman could pay anywhere between about $500,000 and $1 million more in her lifetime on taxes than her married counterpart. Married couples in 2020 were only taxed 10% on their first $19,750 of taxable income; those who filed separately only received this 10% rate on taxable income up to $9,875. If you don't already consult with a tax professional, you definitely should look one up during the divorce so you can understand the implications of your new filing status.

5. Your housing

PNC Bank Learn More Annual Percentage Rate (APR) Apply online for personalized rates; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages included

Types of loans Conventional loans, FHA loans, VA loans, USDA loans, jumbo loans, HELOCs, Community Loan and Medical Professional Loan

Terms 10 – 30 years

Credit needed 620

Minimum down payment 0% if moving forward with a USDA loan Terms apply.

House shuffling can have major tax implications as well. Colton points out that you can sell your primary residence exempt from capital gains tax on the first $500,000 of equity if you are married and filing jointly. However, if you get divorced and subsequently file as single, only the first $250,000 are exempt from capital gains tax. For example, consider a home that has $500,000 in equity, and you or your ex-spouse decide to sell it after a divorce. "That probably means a $40,000 tax bill," Colton says. So, you might be better off selling your house before your divorce is finalized to take advantage of a hefty tax exemption.

6. Your insurance coverage

You'll likely have to update many of your insurance plans after a divorce, especially if you primarily received coverage from a spouse's plan. The moment that your divorce is decreed, you are no longer eligible to use your spouse's health insurance, Kirilloff says. So, you'll need to get your own policy, which can be expensive. Willardson also recommends purchasing a life insurance policy on the payer of alimony or child support, especially if you have young children, to ensure financial stability in case something happens to an ex-spouse that you are financially dependent upon. One of CNBC Select's favorite life insurance companies is Northwestern Mutual. According to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), it is the largest issuer of life insurance policies in the U.S., and the company offers a wide variety of life insurance products to best fit your circumstances. State Farm is another provider that customers rate highly and also offers life insurance policies that don't require a medical exam.

Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Learn More Cost The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote

App available Yes

Policy highlights As the largest life insurer by market share in the U.S., Northwestern Mutual is an established choice with a proven record. And, it offers a number of types of policies across the country.

State Farm Life Insurance Learn More Cost The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote

App available Yes

Policy highlights State Farm offers a variety of term, whole, and universal life insurance products to choose from, alongside other types of insurance. It's rated highly for both financial stability and customer service.

7. Your court costs

Divorces that make it to a courtroom are extraordinarily expensive, says Kirilloff. If a courtroom divorce is unavoidable, get ready to deal with hefty fees. Divorcees who hire a full-scope divorce lawyer pay an average of $11,300 in attorneys' fees, according to a national survey by legal help service Nolo. "I see those couples in court all the time, and if they don't get to the point where they get cooperative, then it's $100,000, $200,000, half a million dollars that just never comes back," says Hetrick. "They spent $200,000 fighting over assets that were worth $50,000." One way to avoid the courtroom and save potentially tens of thousands of dollars in legal fees is to use a neutral, third-party service with certified financial advisors. Keep in mind that your lawyer is not your financial professional and can't give you financial advice. However, these analysts can help you and your spouse iron out an asset division plan outside of court. By doing this, you only need to pay an attorney to draft or certify the separation contract (in most states) instead of each party paying an attorney to barter over your joint financial assets for days or weeks on end. If you still end up with a bill that's a lot more than you bargained for, you might consider taking out a personal loan to cover those fees. One of CNBC Select's favorite personal loans is from LightStream, the online lending arm of SunTrust Bank. LightStream Personal Loans offer low-interest loans with flexible terms for people with good credit or higher, and they deliver funds quickly. You can also apply for up to $100,000, making it ideal for those who require larger funding amounts.

LightStream Personal Loans Learn More Annual Percentage Rate (APR) 7.99% - 25.49%* APR with AutoPay

Loan purpose Debt consolidation, home improvement, auto financing, medical expenses, and others

Loan amounts $5,000 to $100,000

Terms 24 to 144 months* dependent on loan purpose

Credit needed Good

Origination fee None

Early payoff penalty None

Late fee None Terms apply. *AutoPay discount is only available prior to loan funding. Rates without AutoPay are 0.50% points higher. Excellent credit required for lowest rate. Rates vary by loan purpose.

Bottom line

The most financially simple divorces are done amicably, with empathetic communication between both parties. But no matter how messy your separation gets, you should still prepare for some common financial pain points.

Meet our experts

Amy Colton, a Certified Divorce Financial Analyst®, is the CEO and founder of Your Divorce Made Simple, a Texas-based financial solutions firm where she has guided individuals and couples through the division of assets since 2016. Victoria Kirilloff, a Certified Divorce Financial Analyst®, is the founder of Divorce Analytics, a California-based financial solutions firm where she has helped her clients through data-driven divorce settlements since 2020. Chad Willardson, a Certified Financial Fiduciary®, is the founder of Pacific Capital, a California-based wealth management firm where he has forensically guided wealthy clients through financial life stages like divorces since 2011. Nancy Hetrick, a Certified Divorce Financial Analyst®, is the founder of Smarter Divorce Solutions, an Arizona-based financial solutions firm where she has helped individuals and couples through easy, profitable divorces since 2012.

At CNBC Select, our mission is to provide our readers with high-quality service journalism and comprehensive consumer advice so they can make informed decisions with their money. Every guide is based on rigorous reporting by our team of expert writers and editors with extensive knowledge. While CNBC Select earns a commission from affiliate partners on many offers and links, we create all our content without input from our commercial team or any outside third parties, and we pride ourselves on our journalistic standards and ethics.

