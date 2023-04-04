Taxes are due in two weeks — here's how you can get them done quickly

The right tax preparation software can help you avoid inaccuracies and maximize your return, even when you're filing at the last minute. Some of CNBC Select's favorites include TurboTax and H&R Block .

On top of alleviating stress, filing your taxes early can also help make your return more accurate. "What we typically see, especially in the self-prep market, is that people are running around just to get it done, and they leave off deductions, they leave off credits, but they got it done. But they shorted themselves on refunds."

There are some benefits to filing early. "If you're getting a refund, if you file early, you get your money early," says Mark Steber, Senior Vice President and Chief Tax Information Officer at Jackson Hewitt.

Tax season is now in full swing and millions of Americans are scrambling to file their taxes before the Apr. 18 deadline. An NBC News analysis of IRS data showed that on average about 29% of individual tax returns were received in the three weeks prior to Tax Day.

If you're needing to wrap up your tax filing soon, CNBC Select details how you can process your tax return faster, get your tax refund quicker and what to do if you need more time.

It's no secret that completing your tax return is usually a lengthy process, but that process can help deliver you a solid refund this year. According to the IRS, the average return so far this year is over $2,933. So taking the time to carefully put together and submit your return can pay off.

But with about two weeks left until the due date, you need to start that process now. Here are the steps to begin your tax filing:

First, find all of your documents

Everyone's tax return will look different, but generally, most filers will need one or more of the following documents:

W2 or 1099-MISC (income earned from work)

1098 (mortgage interest statement)

1098-E (student loan interest statement)

1098-T (paid tuition statement)

1099-DIV (dividends and distributions)

1099-INT (interest earned from bank accounts)

1099-G (government payments)

The deadline for sending these forms was January 31, 2023. If you haven't received those forms yet, reach out to get those forms before you start filing your tax return if they apply to your situation.

Use federally-sponsored tax software if you qualify

Many large tax software companies you see advertising during the tax season typically have an associated cost, although many of them have a free version for simple tax returns. But if your adjusted gross income (AGI) was less than $73,000 in 2021, you qualify to file your taxes online for free.

To get started, visit the IRS website to find tax software that fits your needs.

Use a free or low-cost tax software

There are several options for online tax software to use to begin processing your tax return. However, before you select one that fits your needs, be sure to follow these tips:

It may be easier to file on a computer rather than a smartphone.

When you file, be sure you're using a network that is trusted and secured. A public Wi-Fi network like the ones at a library or coffee shop could leave your information vulnerable to theft.

Evaluate what your tax return looks like for the year. If your tax return is simple with one or two W2 forms and a few deductions, one of the simple tax return software solutions will work just fine. If you're a real estate investor or own a business, you may need something more comprehensive.

You may be able to use the free version to process your return with ease, but others may need to spend a bit more to maximize their refund. If you decide to pay for a service, take a look at the credit cards in your wallet. American Express and Capital One both have some offers to earn points or cash back on your purchase of tax prep software.

Cash App Taxes is a good option for those looking to save on tax-software as it lets you file both federal and state taxes for no cost.