What does cruise travel insurance cover?

Going on a cruise can cost you a pretty penny, so it makes sense to consider cruise insurance to protect your finances if something goes wrong. When you're shopping for a cruise or travel insurance plan, it's important to understand what types of coverage are available and what is covered by different plans. This can help you find the perfect balance between getting the coverage you need and keeping the price of cruise insurance as low as possible. Here's what you need to know about what cruise insurance covers, how it works and when your travel credit card insurance applies to going on a cruise.

Cruise insurance guide

What is cruise insurance?

Cruise insurance is a specific type of travel insurance you can buy to help cover the costs of expenses caused by covered events, such as trip cancellations, delays or medical emergencies. Many general travel insurance policies also cover cruises. The cost of a cruise insurance plan depends on the types of coverage and coverage limits that are included. For example, some plans offer cancel-for-any-reason coverage (CFAR), which is an additional cost but allows you to cancel your trip for any reason and be reimbursed a percentage of the cost. If you prefer to have the flexibility of CFAR coverage, AIG's Travel Guard Preferred plan is CNBC Select's best cruise insurance plan for CFAR coverage. This option provides coverage up to 48 hours before your originally scheduled departure.

You can usually purchase cruise insurance directly from the cruise line when you book your trip. Alternatively, you can purchase it separately from a third party. In any case, it's always important to shop around to compare not only prices but also what's covered.

What does cruise insurance cover?

Cruise insurance plans offer a range of coverage options, including: Trip interruptions or cancellations

Trip delays

Delayed or lost baggage

Travel to and from the cruise

Pre-existing conditions

Medical evacuation

Emergency medical care

Missed connections

Job loss cancellation There are stipulations, coverage limits and deductibles that can apply. For example, if a pre-existing conditions waiver is offered, you'll typically need to purchase it shortly after booking your cruise and paying for the initial deposit(usually within 2-3 weeks). Insurance plans have exceptions where the coverage won't apply. If you're injured while intoxicated, don't expect your travel insurance to cover your medical expenses or missed travel. Certain high-risk activities may also be specifically excluded from a cruise insurance plan, such as scuba diving or jet skiing. If you plan on participating in an excursion that isn't normally covered, you'll want to take a look at the World Nomads Explorer Plan, which has a list of hundreds of sports and adventure activities that are covered by the plan.

Should you buy insurance for a cruise?

Cruise insurance normally costs 3% to 8% of the cost of the cruise, but can be higher if you opt for expensive add-ons, such as CFAR coverage. It's important to shop around to ensure you're getting the coverage you need, the right coverage limits for your trip and the best price. Before you purchase a separate cruise insurance plan, make sure your trip isn't already covered by your credit card or any other travel insurance you may have.

Does credit card travel insurance cover cruising?

Credit card travel insurance usually covers cruise trips and the travel you book to and from your port of call. For your credit card coverage to apply, you'll need to pay for the trip with an eligible card. Before you whip out your card and use it to book your trip, double-check that it includes travel insurance and be aware that the level of coverage you get with a credit card won't be as robust as what you can get with a dedicated travel or cruise insurance plan. That said, one of the best cards for cruise bookings is the Chase Sapphire Reserve®. It offers insurance for trip delays, trip cancellation/interruptions, baggage delays, lost baggage, rental cars, emergency medical and dental, emergency evacuation and travel accidents. It also earns Chase Ultimate Rewards points, which are a valuable type of travel reward you can use to book cruises, flights and rental cars.

Bottom line

Cruise insurance can be a relatively inexpensive investment to protect a costly vacation. Depending on the plan, it covers delays, cancellations, emergency medical and more while you're on a cruise or traveling to and from your cruise. Some cruise insurance plans even offer cancel-for-any-reason coverage, which provides the ultimate flexibility when your plans change. With so many options available, it's important to understand what is and isn't covered by each specific cruise insurance policy.

