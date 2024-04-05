Does car insurance cover hail damage?

Compare car insurance companies and save

Where does hail cause the most damage?

In North America, hail events are most common in the region where Colorado, Nebraska, and Wyoming meet, according to the NOAA, earning the area the nickname "Hail Alley."

Hail events by state Ranking State Number of hail events 1 Texas 1,123 2 Nebraska 486 3 Kansas 459 4 Colorado 400 4 Missouri 400

Source: Insurance Information Institute

Increasing development in the Great Plains and High Plains has meant there are more homes and cars for hail to damage, according to a 2022 report in Yale Climate Connections that also predicted more destructive hailstones would become increasingly common in Hail Alley.

What kind of damage does hail cause to your car?

The amount and type of damage a hailstone causes varies greatly. Even a small stone (less than one inch in diameter) can fall at speeds of 25 mph, according to the NOAA's National Severe Storms Laboratory, chipping paint, cracking windows and denting roofs and hoods The largest hailstones (more than 2-inch diameter) can hurl earthward at up to 70 mph, shattering windshields, breaking side mirrors and puncturing exteriors.

Does my car insurance cover hail damage?

If you have full coverage car insurance, your policy should cover hail damage. This type of plan includes both collision coverage and comprehensive coverage, which pays for damage from non-collision events — including hail and other severe weather, as well as theft and animal encounters.



Financed or leased cars are usually required to have full coverage. But if you only have liability insurance (sometimes called minimum coverage car insurance), it will not cover hail damage.

How to file a claim for hail damage

Wait until the storm is over to assess and document the damage. If possible, take photos and videos of your vehicle. State Farm policyholders can upload images and documents on the company's website or mobile app, as well as check the status of their claim and communicate with an agent. The company routinely ranks highest among large auto insurers in J.D. Power's U.S. Insurance Shopping Study and receives higher-than-average scores for satisfaction with settling claims.

Will I need to pay a deductible for hail damage?

A deductible is the amount the policyholder is responsible for before your insurance company will pay for any damages. If you file a claim for hail damage, you'll likely need to make your deductible. If just your window or windshield has been damaged, however, you may be able to file a claim without a deductible — especially if it can be repaired and not replaced. With Progressive, a cracked windshield can be covered without a deductible so long as the crack is less than six inches long and the glass can be repaired not replaced. (Progressive offers a no-deductible option for glass-only replacement claims in some states.)

Geico will waive the deductible for glass repairs if the chip or crack is smaller than a dollar bill. It offers numerous discounts to its already reasonable rates, including for good driving, for taking out multiple policies and for being a government employee or member of the military.

Is it worth filing a claim for hail damage?

Unlike health insurance, auto insurance deductibles aren't cumulative for the year — each claim has to meet the threshold on its own. So, avoid filing claims for damages less than or equal to your deductible, since there won't be any payout.



Even a small amount over that threshold might not be worth the effort. According to Kelley Blue Book, auto insurance deductibles average $500, but can go as high as $1,500. If the cost of fixing dents and scratches from hail is just $200, it's probably better to pay out of pocket. More extensive damage is worth filing a claim for, though, especially if it chips the paint and leaves the metal underneath vulnerable to rust. Damage to your windshield or windows should be repaired quickly to prevent cracks from spreading.

Should I wait until hail season is over to file a claim?

Hailstorms are most frequent between March and October, according to NOAA, with the greatest number occurring between May and September. If you have minor damage from a storm in April, you might be tempted to wait until Mother Nature is done throwing tennis balls at your car for the year. But putting damage from two different storms on a single claim is technically insurance fraud. In addition, those dents and cracks can take your vehicle from repairable to a lost cause. And If you're rear-ended at a red light and your car is totaled, they'll be considered pre-existing damage: your insurer could deduct the hail damage from the value of your car when determining your payout.

Will a hail damage claim raise my insurance rates?

One claim for hail damage typically won't raise your rates. However, any claims you file are recorded on your C.L.U.E. report for seven years. If hail damage is increasingly common in your area, there could be a bump in rates for residents overall.

How to protect your car from hail

The best way to protect your car from hail damage is to limit its exposure to the elements. Especially if you live in Hail Alley, plan in advance so you're ready if the forecast calls for a hailstorm. Here are some tips from Kelley Blue Book. Park in a garage. If you have a garage at home, make sure there's space for all your vehicles. If you don't, consider a covered public garage. Go early, as they're likely to fill up. Install a carport. A carport won't provide complete protection from hail, but it's the next best thing if you don't have a garage. Car cover or blanket. If you must park outside, most automotive stores sell inflatable car covers, hail blankets and mobile car tents. In a pinch, moving blankets or anything that can absorb the impact will help.

FAQs Is there special car insurance to cover hail damage? Hail damage is covered by comprehensive auto coverage, which is required by most loan and leasing companies. You can check your policy's declarations page to confirm. Basic liability insurance, however, does not include hail coverage. How can I protect my car from hail damage? The best way to protect your car from hail damage is to move it to a covered area, like a parking garage. If that's not possible, use a car cover or blankets anchored to your vehicle to minimize damage. How much does hail damage affect your car's value? The amount that hail damage can affect your car's value depends on the severity of the damage, the age and condition of your car overall and other factors. Repairing the damage promptly can protect it from further damage, including rust or spreading cracks.

Bottom line

Comprehensive coverage can help you get your car repaired after a hail storm, though a deductible will likely be involved. Filing a claim quickly could help you protect your car from further damage or confusion on future claims.

Why trust CNBC Select?

