The Marriott Bonvoy Business Card has added new hotel discounts and a 125,000-point welcome offer

Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more. American Express is relaunching the Marriott Bonvoy Business® American Express® Card with an increased welcome bonus and new perks to give business owners more rewards during their travels. Select analyzes the new welcome bonus offer, and how travelers can maximize their rewards to get the most out of the points earned from the card.

Marriott Bonvoy Business Amex Card's welcome offer and features

The new welcome bonus is simple, yet valuable for all travelers. When you're approved for the Marriott Bonvoy Business Amex card, you can earn 125,000 Marriott Bonvoy points after you spend $5,000 in eligible purchases on the card in the first three months of card membership. The offer is available through August 31, 2022. And as you spend on the card, you'll earn: 6X points per dollar spent on eligible purchases at hotels participating in the Marriott Bonvoy™ program

4X points per dollar spent at restaurants worldwide, U.S. gas stations, U.S. purchases for shipping, and wireless phone services purchased directly from U.S. service providers

2X points per dollar spent on all other purchases with the card If you meet the spending criteria for the welcome bonus you'll earn at least 135,000 Marriott Bonvoy points. And with an average value of 0.7 cents per point, you'll have $945 worth of points within the first three months. To add to the savings, a new perk was just added to the card: Now you'll also get a 7% discount on standard guest room reservations at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy programs when booked directly. Terms and Conditions Apply. Plus, Amex has increased the automatic elite status you get just for holding the card. Instead of entry level Silver status, you'll now earn automatic Gold elite status which gets you perks like extra points on stays and access to complimentary room upgrades. The card does have a $125 annual fee (see rates and fees), but you'll be significantly ahead if you earn the welcome bonus. In addition to the bonus and new perks, the card comes with: One free night award each year, after your Card anniversary. And you can earn another Free Night Award after you spend $60,000 in purchases on your Card in a calendar year. You can redeem this at properties at or under 35,000 Bonvoy points.

Access to the Marriott Air+Car transfer program. Here, you can use your Bonvoy points to purchase flights and rental cars

15 elite night credits per year

*Rental car insurance

No foreign transaction fees (see rates and fees)

What you should know about the Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program and points

The Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program includes over 8,000 Marriott properties across 139 countries, so you'll be hard-pressed to find a destination without a location to redeem your rewards. So whether you enjoy staying in budget properties like the Fairfield Inn, or you aim to take romantic getaways at luxury properties like St. Regis — there are hotels that suit every need. Additionally, the Marriott loyalty program comes with plenty of benefits for its customers who stay frequently. However, you'll be able to enjoy those benefits much quicker since the Marriott Bonvoy Business Amex card comes with automatic Gold elite status, which gives you benefits like complimentary room upgrades (when available), late checkout, additional points on your stays and more. Lastly, all of your loyalty rewards should be spent like cash, as they do have a value attached to them. While airline and hotel loyalty programs typically don't disclose the value of their points, experts in the point and miles space estimate Marriott Bonvoy points can be valued around 0.7 cents per point. So when you're booking your next hotel room, be sure to run the numbers to see if the room is a good value. To do this, take the final price of the room (taxes and fees included) and divide it by how many points you need to book it. If the room is roughly around 0.7 cents per point, it's likely a good deal. If it's significantly less, you may want to save your points or possibly find a different property.

Bottom line

The Marriott Bonvoy Business Amex card now has a large 125,000-point welcome bonus, plus two new perks: a 7% discount on Marriott bookings and automatic Gold elite status. These new benefits make the card even more valuable than before, and Amex has not even raised the annual fee. The Marriott Bonvoy Business Amex card is a solid choice for business owners to offset their hotel costs by using Marriott Bonvoy points for their stays. And the best part is that if you have a side hustle such as freelancing or even babysitting, you can qualify for a business credit card.

