Hotels.com Rewards Visa Credit Card announces new welcome bonus, lets you earn 3 free nights

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We earn a commission from affiliate partners on many offers, but not all offers on Select are from affiliate partners.

This limited-time offer ends on Aug. 31, 2022, and comes at a perfect time while you plan summer travel .

*Excludes taxes and fees. If a night costs less than $125, you won't get the difference.

New cardholders can score three rewards nights worth $375 total (max $125 per night)* with qualifying purchases. Here's how it breaks down:

Our best selections in your inbox. Shopping recommendations that help upgrade your life, delivered weekly. Sign-up here .

Beyond its new limited-time welcome offer, the Hotels.com Rewards Visa Credit Card offers additional perks that make the card a good addition to Hotels.com fans' wallets.

Each time you spend $500 on purchases with your card, you'll collect one stamp. Once you collect 10 stamps, you'll get one award night to redeem towards future bookings through Hotels.com. Note, this free night award is only worth $110 towards a hotel night booked through Hotels.com, so if you want to book a more expensive property, you'll have to pay the difference with cash.

For every night you stay at any eligible property booked on Hotels.com, you'll also collect one stamp. You can combine stamps collected from your Hotels.com credit card and your Hotels.com stays towards your free night award.

Cardholders can choose from over 500,000 properties in more than 200 countries internationally — and save money using the card abroad since it has no foreign transaction fees. There is no annual fee, either.

As long as your card is open, you can enjoy Silver status in the Hotels.com rewards program, which includes perks like free breakfast, airport transfers, free WiFi and more at select properties. Cardholders who use their Hotels.com Rewards card to book airfare can also count on reimbursement for non-refundable passenger fares if their trip is interrupted or cancelled for a covered reason.

And, when it comes to your monthly cellphone bill, pay with your card and get up to $600, subject to a $25 deductible, in protection against damage or theft.