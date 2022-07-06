Our top picks of timely offers from our partnersMore details
Hotels.com Rewards Visa Credit Card announces new welcome bonus, lets you earn 3 free nights
New cardholders can score three rewards nights worth $375 total with qualifying purchases.
On July 5, Wells Fargo announced a limited-time welcome offer for the Hotels.com® Rewards Visa® Credit Card.
New cardholders can score three rewards nights worth $375 total (max $125 per night)* with qualifying purchases. Here's how it breaks down:
- Get two reward nights worth $250 total (max $125 per night)* when you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first three months.
- Plus, get another reward night worth $125 when you spend $4,000 in total purchases within the first six months.
*Excludes taxes and fees. If a night costs less than $125, you won't get the difference.
This limited-time offer ends on Aug. 31, 2022, and comes at a perfect time while you plan summer travel.
Our best selections in your inbox. Shopping recommendations that help upgrade your life, delivered weekly. Sign-up here.
Hotels.com Rewards Visa Credit Card perks
Beyond its new limited-time welcome offer, the Hotels.com Rewards Visa Credit Card offers additional perks that make the card a good addition to Hotels.com fans' wallets.
Each time you spend $500 on purchases with your card, you'll collect one stamp. Once you collect 10 stamps, you'll get one award night to redeem towards future bookings through Hotels.com. Note, this free night award is only worth $110 towards a hotel night booked through Hotels.com, so if you want to book a more expensive property, you'll have to pay the difference with cash.
For every night you stay at any eligible property booked on Hotels.com, you'll also collect one stamp. You can combine stamps collected from your Hotels.com credit card and your Hotels.com stays towards your free night award.
Cardholders can choose from over 500,000 properties in more than 200 countries internationally — and save money using the card abroad since it has no foreign transaction fees. There is no annual fee, either.
As long as your card is open, you can enjoy Silver status in the Hotels.com rewards program, which includes perks like free breakfast, airport transfers, free WiFi and more at select properties. Cardholders who use their Hotels.com Rewards card to book airfare can also count on reimbursement for non-refundable passenger fares if their trip is interrupted or cancelled for a covered reason.
And, when it comes to your monthly cellphone bill, pay with your card and get up to $600, subject to a $25 deductible, in protection against damage or theft.
Hotels.com® Rewards Visa® Credit Card
Rewards
Collect 1 stamp each time you spend $500 on purchases with your card and collect 1 stamp for every night you stay at any eligible property booked on Hotels.com. When you collect 10 stamps, you'll get 1 reward night to redeem on future bookings through Hotels.com.
Welcome bonus
Limited Time Offer: Get 3 rewards nights worth $375 total (max $125 per night)* with qualifying purchases. Get 2 reward nights worth $250 total (max $125 per night)*, when you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months. Plus, get another reward night worth $125 when you spend $4000 in total purchases within the first 6 months. *Excludes taxes and fees. If a night costs less than $125, you won't get the difference.
Annual fee
$0
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
16.49% - 24.49% variable APR on purchases and balance transfers
Balance transfer fee
Up to 5% for each balance transfer, with a minimum of $5
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
See rates and fees. Terms apply.
Other hotel credit cards offering free nights
The Hotels.com Rewards Visa Credit Card isn't the only hotel credit card on the market letting cardholders earn free overnight stays.
For example, the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card offers a Free Night Award every year after your card renewal month, which can be redeemed for stays at hotels worth up to 50,000 Marriott Bonvoy points a participating hotel. Certain hotels have resort fees. Plus, new cardholders can earn 75,000 Marriott Bonvoy bonus points after spending $3,000 within the first 3 months, and you'll earn Marriott Bonvoy points for ongoing spend.
And the World of Hyatt Credit Card offers two free night awards: one every account anniversary and one after you spend $15,000 during an anniversary year. Terms apply.
Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card
Rewards
6X Marriott Bonvoy points for each dollar spent on eligible purchases at hotels participating in the Marriott Bonvoy™ program, 3X points at U.S. restaurants and on flights booked directly with airlines, 2X points on all other eligible purchases
Welcome bonus
75,000 Marriott Bonvoy bonus points after you use your new card to make $3,000 in purchases on the card within the first 3 months.
Annual Fee
$450
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
17.24% - 26.24% Variable
Balance transfer fee
N/A
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
See rates and fees, terms apply.
The World of Hyatt Credit Card
Rewards
Earn up to 9 points total per $1 spent at Hyatt: 4X bonus points per $1 when you use your card at Hyatt hotels and 5X bonus points per $1 you can earn as a World of Hyatt member
Welcome bonus
Earn up to 60,000 total bonus points: Earn 30,000 bonus points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening. Plus, up to 30,000 more Bonus Points by earning 2X bonus points total per $1 spent in the first 6 months from account opening on purchases that normally earn 1X bonus point, on up to $15,000 spent
Annual fee
$95
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
16.74% to 23.74% variable
Balance transfer fee
Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
Terms apply.
Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.
Read more
For rates and fees of the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card, click here.